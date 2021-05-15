School: Orange Coast Colledge

Future plans: Teach Yoga and be a Nutrition coach

Accomplishments: OCC Graduate of Nutrition Education OCC Graduate of the Yoga Teacher Training Certificate

Favorite quote: "My religion is simple. My religion is Kindness" ~ Dalai Lama

Favorite memory: The entire class singing "Happy Birthday" on Zoom, at the same time

Advice to future generations: Appreciate your teachers here at OCC. they are all marvelous. They truly care and work hard for your success. Work hard, and get rewarded.

Submission by: Shirley Rubin

