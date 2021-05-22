Michael, Claudia

School: Bolsa Grande High
Future plans: Claudia is planning on attending CSUF in the Fall for Elementary Education.
Accomplishments: She is currently about to graduate high school and works part time.
Extracurriculars: She played on the high school Basketball team and in a league. She is involved Alpha Leo club, American Cancer Society, and AVID.
Submission by: Janet Michael
