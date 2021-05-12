School: Orange Coast College
Future plans: Starting graduate school Fall 2021 at California State University, Long Beach to pursue MFA in Dance.
Accomplishments: American College Dance Association (2019, 2020, 2021) The Giles T. Brown Student Project and Research Symposium (2020, 2021) Student Dance Concert (2019, 2020, 2021)
Extracurriculars: Student Dance Concert (2019, 2020, 2021)
Favorite quote: “Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams.” -Hilary Duff
Favorite memory: Attending the American College Dance Association with faculty and peers the three years I was at OCC.
Advice to future generations: It’s okay to take your time, to be lost, to fail. It will answer questions that cloud your mind and get you closer to your dreams. You will succeed.
Submission by: Santiago Rivera
