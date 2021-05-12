School: Orange Coast College
Future plans: I am transferring to UCI as a biology major. I plan on pursuing dentistry and becoming an orthodontist.
Accomplishments: Service and leadership award
Extracurriculars: The College Life Committee, The communications committee, orange and blue spirit crew, and Phi Theta Kappa.
Favorite quote: it is what it is
Favorite memory: Making friends through student government
Advice to future generations: Take summer classes! All intercession classes! Anything to get ahead! Get involved on campus it’ll make your time being at OCC so much better.
Submission by: SARAHLIN NGUYEN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.