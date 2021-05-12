School: Orange Coast College
Future plans: Finish my undergrad at CSULB.
Favorite quote: If you stick around the barber shop long enough sooner or later your going to get a haircut.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory would be buying coffee in the morning classes.
Advice to future generations: Don’t be ignorant, and be open to grow, and reflect on insight that a Professor may give you.
Submission by: Carlos Lopez
