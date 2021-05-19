School: Orange coast college
Future plans: I am going to transfer to Long Beach State in the fall while majoring in sociology. After that I plan on receiving my certificate to become a paralegal or possibly look into any other jobs in the criminal justice field. By the time I finish my first year of Long Beach state I will also have revived my black belt in taekwondo which will be amazing.
Accomplishments: I was offered a spot into phi theta kappa honor society and I have maintained honor roll to continue to be in it. I also got deans list four semesters in a row while at occ which was very difficult but rewarding.
Extracurriculars: Intervarsity Christian club, ballet, taekwondo
Favorite quote: “In spite of everything, I still believe people are really good at heart.” - Anne Frank
Advice to future generations: Study a lot and weeks in advance so you don’t stress yourself out too much. Also, enjoy your time in college and get involved in clubs so you can meet lots of new people.
