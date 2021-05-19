Marks, Nicholas

School: Orange Coast College
Future plans: After the graduation ceremony virtually online next Friday May 28th. I am going to also celebrate it this summer at the Disneyland Resort with two friends and I am finally going to prepare to get a job at the Disneyland Resort as a tour guide.
Accomplishments: I have been getting good grades in all of my classes including my internship course.
Extracurriculars: My internship that I was working at was my father's business Saratoga Food Business.
Favorite quote: My own saying would be "Be brave, be smart, stay safe, always stay happy and be victorious with your spirit of everything Disney."
Favorite memory: I remember when I have been trying out new activities with my family in Costa Rica like zip lining, hiking, ATV riding, a cruise in the rainforest and sailing over the sea. I even remember seeing different types of animals over there.
Advice to future generations: When working at a job is a little bit tough, but when you start working at that position, it is now the dream that you have been longing to do in real life.
Submission by: Nicholas Marks
