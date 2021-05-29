Le, Phuong Thao

School: Orange Coast College
Future plans: I want to use my abilities and knowledge to help doctors to help patients as effectively as possible.
Favorite quote: “ To make a different to someone’s life you don’t have to be brilliant, rich, beautiful, or perfect. You just have to Care!”. ———— Mandy Hale ————
Favorite memory: One of the most memorable moments that I want to share is that I had the opportunity to meet amazing friends and professors during my studies! I miss you all already!!
Advice to future generations: I hope those who love the medical industry, especially medical assistants, will always believe in their favorite work, because you will always receive support and help from all those who are interested. staff, and especially the dedication of the professors at OCC. I believe everyone will succeed when choosing OCC as the place to start!!! Wish you always happy and healthy and achieve your goals!
Submission by: Phuong Thao Le ( Tina Le )
