School: Orange Coast College
Future plans: For my future I plan to establish myself in residential Real estate for the next 2-3 years and eventually go back to school at Cal state to get my real estate brokers license.
Accomplishments: I have accomplished a lot in these last 3 years at occ. I set a lot of goals for myself and accomplished every one of them. I told myself that these grades count and if I want my future successful then I have to pay attention and stay off social media and that is exactly what I did
Extracurriculars: I wish I could have done OCC cheer because out of all the many years I did cheer I always wanted to do college cheer and now I regret not doing it.
Favorite quote: Never run faster than your guardian angel can fly
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was the first year at occ walking on campus and meeting a lot of cool people
Advice to future generations: Set high personal and academic standards to yourself and really live up to them. I would also say that college grades get to know a lot of people at school.
Submission by: Ashlynn Powelson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.