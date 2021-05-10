School: Orange Coast College
Accomplishments: Mascot Academy, West Virginia ― High School Diploma (3.75 GPA)
Extracurriculars: Treasure Hunting Club Sailing Team
Favorite quote: “I’m not afraid of storms, for I’m learning how to sail my ship.” ― Louisa May Alcott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.