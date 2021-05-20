School: Orange coast college
Future plans: It is my goal to finish my bachelors degree in communications while working on boats. After graduating the OCC professional Mariner program , I plan on working on boats as a deckhand or stew and get a lot of seatime. I love being out at sea and would love to apply what I have learned as a pirate and still study to complete by bachelors in communications
Accomplishments: I have accomplished much through the professional mariner program and I am eager to apply my knowledge out at sea.
Extracurriculars: Sailing and Powerboating
Favorite memory: There are so many memories created at OCC’s Boathouse while I was attending school and all of them have great account in my learning. One of my favorite memories would have to be doing the night ops of our boathandling class. I have been out on the water many times during the day, but this class, we were able to drive around the harbor at night and I learned a lot ,
Advice to future generations: To be wise, Is to also absorb, listen, and apply what you have learned from those before you.
