Quevedo, Demi

School: Orange Coast College
Future plans: I will be transferring to Cal Poly Pomona’s Collins College of Hospitality Management for the Fall 2021 semester! Go Broncos!
Extracurriculars: Phi Theta Kappa: Beta Mu Alpha Chapter
Favorite quote: “Whatever you are, be a good one.” -Abraham Lincoln
Favorite memory: Taking Culinary Principles 1 with Chef Barber!
