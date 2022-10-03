EDITORIAL: California Community Colleges should provide more food security help to its students

President Joe Biden held the first White House conference on hunger in over 50 years on Sept. 28 to outline a plan to end hunger in the United States.
“I really do know we can do this: end hunger in this country by the year 2030 and lower the toll that diet-related diseases take on for too many Americans,” Biden said in his address at the summit.
Biden’s plan to solve hunger comes at a time where approximately 10% of U.S. households suffered food insecurity in 2021, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture. Food insecurity is defined as when one lacks the money and resources necessary to be certain they have enough food for themselves and their families. This term applies to 50% of community college students in California.
According to the California Community Colleges Real College Survey, half of the nearly 2.1 million community college students in California have experienced food insecurity in the last month. In addition, 12% of the students polled have been unable to afford to eat for at least one whole day in that month.
For over 2 million students, California Community Colleges provide opportunities to develop skills in all types of fields that can help advance them into prospective careers. However, many students are too burdened with the uncertainty of where their next meal will come from to fully take advantage of those opportunities. As these hunger concerns affect such a large number of students, food resources being available at the two-year colleges they attend is a necessity.
At Orange Coast College, the Pirates’ Cove is a food pantry that offers free groceries, snacks and basic-need items for students. With rising grocery prices due to inflation, the Pirates’ Cove has seen a large influx of new students this fall semester. The highest number of students to use the food pantry in one day during the 2022 spring semester was just over 200, but an astounding 600 students entered Pirates’ Cove on a single day in September.
The spike in visitors to the food pantry displays how deeply California community college students require food security assistance. According to the most recent Hope Survey, the national rate of food insecurity among two-year college students is 38%. This indicates that California community college students experience food insecurity at a nearly 31% higher rate than the rest of the country.
Food resources like the Pirates’ Cove are extremely helpful for California two-year college students, but with their food insecurity rate as high as it is, these pantries require more funding.
The recent spike in students using the Pirates’ Cove has reportedly caused some challenges for the pantry, as the pantry’s stock of meat, eggs and beverages in particular have flown off the shelves quickly, according to a pantry employee.
While the Pirates’ Cove and other community college food pantries are instrumental in helping students with food security, these food services will require more resources to better combat hunger among California community college students.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
For this editorial, the board vote on the issue resulted in a 6-0 majority of the board voting “yes” to the question "Should CA community colleges be doing more to help with food insecurity?" Coast Report publishes voting results to promote transparency.
