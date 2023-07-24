EDITORIAL: Artificial intelligence in higher education must be regulated

Modern-day artificial intelligence can perform a range of tasks, from beating someone at chess to completely writing an essay for class, but how much should we as students rely on AI?
AI, in and of itself, can be an extremely helpful tool when it comes to the automation it provides in completing mundane tasks such as running analyses or making simple decisions.
The Coast Report Editorial Board believes that AI should be regulated in higher education because of the harmful long-term effects it can have on students’ education. While AI can be inherently helpful to students who procrastinate or simply don’t know enough about the subject matter, the use of AI will ultimately inhibit their ability to understand the material in the future.
The advancement of AI creates the opportunity for plagiarism and abuse of the technological era students are in if they go unchecked for too long.
AI is very complex in the way your computer can detect when you’ve misspelled something or the way your GPS knows to adjust itself if you make a wrong turn.
But the seamlessness of AI in relation to school work can go undetected most of the time due to the way it’s integrated itself into society like with Google’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri.
Utilizing the various functions of AI can range from liking a post on instagram to inputting a quick search or command into websites such as ChatGPT.
The accessibility of AI makes using it frequently as easy as we do extremely ordinary, but at what point should we start to question just how far we’re willing to let AI advance?
Surely something created by humans can’t possibly outsmart humans, right?
According to the “Godfather of AI,” Geoffrey Hinton, who recently quit his position at Google to warn people about the technology he helped create, AI is on a path toward becoming smarter than humans due to the differences between biological systems and digital systems. Hinton states that when one digital system learns something, 10,000 more do as well. Equating that to humans, 10,000 people do not have the capability of automatically knowing something because one person learned it.
“Right now, they're not more intelligent than us, as far as I can tell,” Hinton said in an interview with BBC. “But I think they soon may be.”
According to The Guardian, dozens of experts like Hinton are joining the cause to stop any more advancement in AI until safety and security measures are put in place so AI can be regulated and controlled.
According to a survey done by Government Technology at the beginning of 2023, 30% of college students use ChatGPT to complete essays and at least 60% use it on more than half of their work.
A study by New America found that college students typically range from the ages of 18-35, ages that are typically very adaptive to new technology and the various shortcuts they provide, according to Pew Research Center.
But the reliance on this new wave of AI could potentially spell their downfall.
With websites such as TurnItIn.com, a plagiarism checker, as well as ZeroGPT, an AI detector, incorporating safeguards against the use of AI in student submitted work, it’s just a matter of time before learning managment platforms such as Canvas integrate AI detection.
Students who enroll in any type of higher education have the common goal of earining a degree that will help them find their career. These general education and major courses are stepping stones that are vital to being successful in any field.
The constant use of AI without any sort of regulation or control will ultimately lead to a generation of professionals who rely too heavily on taking the easy way out. This will breed a generation of lazy employees and could create a continuous cycle that becomes something too advanced for us to control or rein in.
AI needs to be regulated by implementing AI detection in any technological learning modalities utilized by higher education so we can be a productive society that thinks for itself and understands what they are contributing to the world.
By being able to rely on what they learned in school and the degree they worked so hard for, students and future professionals will contribute to society in a much more meaningful and positive way if they actually put in the work rather than taking the easy way out by using AI as a shortcut.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
