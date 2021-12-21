Ariana Grande has recently fallen into controversy over accusations of “Asian-fishing” in a post on Instagram. Grande has since deleted the photos. However the instance has sparked debates on the internet concerning the ideas of Asian-fishing and cultural appropriation.
“Asian-fishing” is a term used to describe when a non-Asian person imitates Asian features, primarily through the means of makeup, editing their photos or wearing clothes. The term was popularized as a response to the “fox-eye trend” in which people would use makeup to pull back their eyes and make them appear more narrow.
While it may seem silly and harmless to be upset over people using makeup to make their eyes appear more slanted, there are real and damaging effects that stem from trends that imitate an ethnic group’s features.
Many Asian-American children grew up being ridiculed and bullied for having ethnic features such as monolid eyes. They were called slurs like “ching-chong” as children would pull back their eyes to mock them. Seeing the features that Asian Americans were once bullied for becoming popular and imitated is both ironic and disrespectful.
The issue with Asian-fishing is that it makes ethnic features trendy for a short period of time and when the trend dies down, the imitated features are now undesirable and out of fashion. Trends come and go, but ethnic groups cannot simply remove their features with a makeup wipe.
Asian-fishing is extremely damaging as users are rewarded with the profit of aesthetics, yet face none of the consequences the ethnic groups they appropriate from commonly deal with.
Asian-fishing is just another example of cultural appropriation, which is when an individual takes one certain aspect of a culture they are not a part of and uses it in a disrespectful or inappropriate way. Examples include wearing a sacred Native American headdress and using it as a part of a costume or imitating African American hairstyles.
I cannot definitively say whether Ariana Grande was Asian-fishing or not. However, the real issue is her refusal to not address the controversy. Her refusal to not acknowledge the accusations perpetuate the idea that there is nothing wrong with Asian-fishing or cultural appropriation.
Hollywood has had a long and dark history with cultural appropriation, from Minstrel shows of the 19th century to today’s directors whitewashing roles about people of color. In today’s day and age, everyone, especially celebrities with platforms, should actively work to end cultural appropriation in every aspect of our lives.
