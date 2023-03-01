OPINION: OCC should implement anonymous tiplines to provide anonymity to students

Concerns regarding crimes at Orange Coast College have been swirling around campus as thefts and vandalism have become more common.
Along with the alerts sent to students via text and email encouraging them to lock their bikes and be aware of their surroundings, Campus Public Safety recommends reporting any crimes that happen whether or not an individual believes it to be significant..
Animation major Giovanna Munoz had her temporary license plate vandalized in September 2022 when she parked her car in Parking Lot D lot near the Art Center.
“It wasn’t like that when I got to school and then when I went to my car around 11:30 [a.m.], I noticed it but didn’t see anyone,” Munoz said.
According to Munoz, the temporary license plate was intentionally cut in a way that looked “unnatural,” as if someone was attempting to take it completely off but got deterred by something.
“I hope it doesn’t happen to other people. It’s probably not the first time it's happened,” Munoz said. “I’ll be more paranoid from now on.”
Students who park on campus and near The Harbour are vulnerable to car thefts and vandalism due to the lack of security cameras in those areas, despite regular patrols that are conducted.
The presence of crime on campus could continue to excalate if students are not more proactive about reporting crimes that happen. If a student is unsure of the validity of their report, it is advisable to always report it anyway.
“For us at Campus Public Safety, it is imperative that students, faculty, staff or any community members, report anything that happens on campus,” OCC Director of Campus Public Safety Jim Rudy said. “They’re not bothering us. We’re here to support our students, faculty and staff, and we need to know about such incidents.”
While it is uncommon for schools to have an official tip line where students can keep their anonymity, there are a few options at OCC that allow students to report incidents without having to call Campus Public Safety.
“If they feel uncomfortable reporting an incident to campus safety, we have a couple of avenues like the Dean of Students and our Title IX coordinator that they can report incidents to if they are requesting confidentiality,” Rudy said.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Title IXstates that “no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
As a recipient of federal financial assistance, OCC must follow the requirements of Title IX. This ensures that the college provides a prompt and fair response to any report made to the Title IX coordinator or district employee with the authority to institute corrective measures.
According to EducationWeek, the implementation of tip lines works as an effective way to encourage students to report any suspicious activities they may encounter or witness.
With the use of anonymous apps and websites such as FortifyFL and Safe2Tell, various states across the country including Florida, Colorado, Nevada and Pennsylvania have passed bills that fund the development of anonymous tip lines via apps and websites.
Colorado’s Safe2Tell Act created an anonymous tip line following the 1999 Columbine shooting and saw a significant 46% increase of reports in the years following its passage.
The addition of an anonymous tip line to Campus Public Safety would benefit students who want to ensure that the department is aware of any repeat incidents.
Anonymous tip lines are a way for the police to gather information from any witnesses and/or victims of active cases. Once they are validated and deemed actionable, the police can arrest suspects based on that evidence.
“It’s definitely something as a campus, we need to explore further,” Rudy said.
Anonymous tip lines would allow students to protect their identities and make it more likely for repeat offenders to get caught without students having to worry about retribution or “bothering” Campus Public Safety.
