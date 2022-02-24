EDITORIAL: The importance of Student Press Freedom

When Mary Beth Tinker, her brother John and his friend Chris Eckhardt chose to protest the war in Vietnam in 1965, they forever changed the way that student expression is protected. The three high school students chose to wear black armbands to show their support of a ceasefire, and as a result, all three were suspended from school until they put an end to their silent protest.
The students and their families took the district to court over the violation of their First Amendment rights in a legal battle that dragged on for four years until the case reached the Supreme Court. The court made its official ruling on Feb. 24, 1969, and with a 7-2 vote ruled against school officials censoring student speech, maintaining the fact that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”
Today, high school and college student journalists across the country celebrate Student Press Freedom Day Thursday on the anniversary of the Tinker vs. Des Moines Supreme Court ruling.
Student Press Freedom Day is put on every year by the Student Press Law Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting student journalists. The theme for Student Press Freedom Day this year is “Unmute Yourself!,” as the SPLC encourages students to stand up against self-censorship.
It is often the duty of the student press to report on stories that schools do not want covered. Standing up against self-censorship means to face these tough stories head-on, and to cover them without fear of drawing the ire or pushback from school administration.
The necessity for student media to cover these sensitive issues was displayed in 2019 when student journalists at the University of Southern California reported several accusations of sexual abuse and battery against former campus doctor Dennis Kelly as members of the school’s student publication, The Daily Trojan. The accusations came from six former male students that were either gay or bisexual.
Sasha Urban, a student journalist who covered the initial accusations, chose to dig deeper, and in doing so found 48 gay or bisexual men in total who claimed to be victims of Kelly’s sexual abuse. Five of the men in question said that they had complained to the school, when only one instance of a complaint had been reported at the time.
Urban’s bravery as a student journalist uncovered truths that may have stayed hidden otherwise. His dedication to reporting the truth regardless of how it portrayed the university is emblematic of how all student journalists should report news that may be controversial.
The student journalists at Coast Report, the student-led publication at Orange Coast College, have reported on stories that did not paint OCC in a favorable light on many occasions. For example, the Editorial Board has released multiple articles calling into question whether or not the school’s COVID policies are adequate.
Additionally, when tragedy struck at The Harbour at OCC one year ago after two students were found dead at the student housing on campus, Coast Report called for transparency from the school, claiming that the college had not been as forthcoming with information regarding the incident as they should have been.
The motive for Coast Report and any other student publication in scenarios like these examples is not to provide criticism solely for the sake of criticism, but to simply report the truth without any alterations or self-censorship, even if it may be in the school’s interest.
Today, the student journalists at Coast Report celebrate the freedoms bestowed to them as members of the student press and will continue to report the truth on issues within the community without fear.
The student press is the ultimate extension of student empowerment. The First Amendment’s application to students guarantees their right to express themselves about the issues in their community or school, but the existence of the student press allows a space for student expression to be published, and provides a news source to keep students informed on said issues.
There is never a shortage of hot-button topics at high school and college campuses in America, and with every school currently having tough decisions to make on COVID policies, the importance of student media has never been more vital.
