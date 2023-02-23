EDITORIAL: Student journalists need support now more than ever

Why would anyone want to be a student journalist? It's a question we often find ourselves asking – especially in the middle of the night as we’re rushing to meet deadlines, fueled by too much caffeine. The answer is that we do this because good journalism is paramount to the survival of any community that cares about truth and knowledge.
Student journalist is the only job on Orange Coast College’s campus that is constitutionally protected, as the right to a free press is guaranteed under the First Amendment.
Student journalists are real journalists. We do everything that professional journalists do with even more limited resources, less established credibility and the threat of censorship by the school. Censorship can take the form of requests by the school not to publish articles or report on certain issues at the risk of funding cuts or job losses to the newspaper.
According to a survey of 477 student newspaper editors conducted by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, almost 64% of respondents had experienced at least one instance of administrative censorship between 2020 to 2021.
The Kentucky Kernel at the University of Kentucky successfully fought a six-year-long legal battle after the school sued the Kernel over the release of information related to a sexual misconduct case. While the student journalists ultimately prevailed, the 2021 case exemplifies some of the challenges college reporters can face without the financial backing of a professional news organization.
This year, Student Press Freedom Day will be celebrated on Feb. 23. According to the Student Press Law Center’s website, the purpose of the day is to “raise awareness of the vital work of student journalists, highlight how censorship threatens that important work and empower student journalists to take action to restore their First Amendment freedoms.”
Acknowledging the work of college reporters is vital because we also have to contend with a growing distrust of the media.
According to a 2022 Gallup Poll, Americans’ trust in media remains at near record lows with only 7% having a “great deal” of confidence in the media.
We see this erosion of faith play out on our campus every semester with an increasing number of sources refusing to go on record with us. And it’s not just happening here.
Students at Michigan State University were given “no media” signs to hold, created by a university-affiliated group, requesting privacy as they returned to campus following last week’s mass shooting which left three people dead and five wounded.
The danger of this situation stems from the fact that this is a university-sanctioned move. If students were choosing not to speak to the media on their own accord, that is one thing but this is the university setting a precedent on how to interact with journalists.
Last week, UC Santa Cruz discouraged faculty and staff from speaking to the press regarding the firing of five employees from the school’s Center of Agroecology, instead directing journalists to go through a university official. This is the second time in five months that the school has directed its employees to not give statements to the media, the first occurring in November 2022 regarding the academic student workers strike.
By directing journalists to university representatives, UCSC is silencing its employees’ voices and infringing on their First Amendment rights. Any time an institution blocks the right to a free press, that should raise alarm bells – not just for journalists but for the entire community.
Because of cases like UK, MSU and UCSC, it is more necessary than ever to celebrate Student Press Freedom Day and to support student journalists because the landscape we navigate is treacherous.
The Coast Report Editorial Board recommends that the campus and society-at-large support and nurture student journalists because of the vital role we play in shaping our schools and the future of journalism.
If we aren’t there to report the truth, who will be?
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
