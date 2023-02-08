Dear Pirates,
Welcome to the Spring 2023 Semester! We hope your holidays with friends and family were memorable and that you are excited about the semester ahead. This is an exciting time for Coast as we prepare for a year-long celebration commemorating OCC’s 75th Anniversary.
The history of OCC is rich with countless success stories of students like you who began their academic journey with us. As a former community college student, I too credit my educational and professional success to the caring support I received from the community college system. And today, I am proud to be part of Orange Coast College, a designated Caring Campus, that prides itself in supporting you on your academic journey.
In its 75-year history, the College has enrolled nearly 2 million students. The stories of past alumni are unique but often share a common thread: OCC opens doors and transforms lives. That noble history of student success and support continues to this day with a variety of services to support you. You can learn about campus services on the Services & Support page of the OCC’s website.
Thank you for choosing OCC to be part of your journey. I wish you a successful semester and I look forward to seeing you on campus or online.
#GoCoast
Angelica L. Suarez, Ph.D.
President
