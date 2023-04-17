EDITORIAL: Not a drip: OCC needs more coffee options

As college students, we all have our share of late nights furiously trying to complete assignments or cram for exams. Unfortunately, the early mornings that follow are all the more excruciating. The solution to this problem is easily accessible coffee options available on campus.
Currently, there are only two places for thousands of students at Orange Coast College to get coffee. Pirate’s Roast and Starbucks on campus are great options for students, but that ratio has room for improvement.
The Mathematics, Business, and Computing Center and Literature, Language and Social Sciences Building are the two biggest locations of combined divisions on campus, yet students in those buildings could not be further away from their caffeine fix.
Adding a coffee cart closer to these buildings would be beneficial for students who may have a tight window between classes and don’t have time to walk all the way across campus to get a latte.
For students with disabilities, it can be difficult to walk all the way across campus, potentially multiple times a day depending on where their classes are. If OCC put a coffee cart near MBCC and LLSS buildings, it would take a lot of physical strain away from people who struggle with walking long distances when they want to take a quick coffee break.
This would also create more opportunities for students to work part-time on campus as baristas. Having their job on campus may make it easier for students to balance work and school without worrying about commuting.
The importance of on-campus job opportunities is especially prevalent for international and out-of-state students who may not have their own car to commute to a job, especially if they are living on-campus.
Foreign students who have an F-1 Student Visa are not allowed to work off-campus for their first academic year, so it would be helpful to open up more opportunities for them to work at OCC.
Another benefit to adding a coffee cart on campus is the potential for supporting a small business. Starbucks is convenient and familiar, but it is a huge corporation.
Supporting an independent coffee roaster would be a more sustainable option and would put money back into the local economy.
Ultimately, having a new coffee location to distribute the caffeine options more evenly throughout campus would benefit a variety of demographics at OCC and keep students happier.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
