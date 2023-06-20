EDITORIAL: Age limit for elected officials necessary in current political climate

President Joe Biden announced his reelection campaign for 2024 on April 25 with a prerecorded video titled “Let’s Finish the Job.” At 80-years old, Biden is already the oldest serving president in U.S. history, and would be 86-years old by the end of a second term if reelected.
Among the current state of elected officials in the U.S, Biden’s age is hardly an outlier – at the time he was elected Congress had an average age of 63.9, the oldest it had been in over two decades. The current 118th version of Congress is slightly younger, but is still the third oldest since 1789.
With the average age of politicians in the U.S rising during the term of the oldest president in the country’s history, an age limit for elected officials is a necessity to keep other age demographics better represented in government.
According to Business Insider, just 4% of Congress has been under 40 since 2000, while Americans under 40 make up nearly half of the U.S. demographic. Implementing an age limit would bring the average age of Congress members closer to a number representative of the population.
The desire for politicians that better represent different age demographics in America is growing. A YouGov poll in 2022 revealed that 58% of Americans believe there should be an age limit for elected officials. Additionally, a poll taken by ABC News in April showed that seven in 10 Americans did not want to see Biden campaign for reelection, with half of them citing age as a predominant factor.
In addition to a younger demographic not being well represented by the politicians of this country, another concern in regard to older elected officials is their mental ability to hold government positions.
“I hope there is an age limit,” former President Jimmy Carter said in 2019. “If I were just 80 years old — if I was 15 years younger — I don’t believe I could undertake the duties I experienced when I was president.”
In California, 89-year-old Senator Dianne Feinstein has demonstrated the danger of an elected official potentially being mentally unfit for their position. In early May, Feinstein returned to office after missing several months due to shingles. While recovering from her illness, Feinstein also suffered from a case of encephalitis, an illness that can cause memory loss.
After her return to office, Feinstein spoke with a reporter from the L.A. Times about her absence from Washington. In the interview, the 89-year old senator seemed to have trouble remembering her absence entirely.
“I haven’t been gone,” Feinstein said. “I’ve been working.”
As a result of her declining mental state, support for the California senator has dropped dramatically, with more voters in support of Feinstein resigning than continuing to stay in office, according to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll. This is hardly the first time that Feinstein’s mental capabilities have been put into question.
During a congressional hearing on Nov. 17 of 2020, Feinstein caught flack in the media for accidentally asking then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the same question twice in a row, seemingly forgetting that he had just answered the question. Shortly after, Feinstein released a statement confirming that she would be stepping down from the Democrats’ senior position on the Senate Judiciary Committee, while continuing as a non-ranking member.
The dilemma of Feinstein’s reduced mental state is representative of a larger issue. The lack of an official age limit for elected officials allows for situations where politicians of reduced mental capabilities to still hold office. Not only would an age limit help prevent this issue, but it would also result in a U.S. government that better represents the majority of the country.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.