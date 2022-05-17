EDITORIAL: California Community Colleges should provide abortion medication to students

Leaked documents regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade have brought the discussion on abortions and the morality of legalizing them to the forefront of people across the United States.
The ruling in Roe v. Wade in 1973 led to two essential outcomes: The United States Constitution providing a fundamental "right to privacy" and the right to abortions is not absolute.
“Right to privacy” protects a person's right to choose whether to have an abortion, but must be balanced against the government's interests in protecting health and prenatal life.
Depending on the state, the accessibility of abortions can be limited and a difficult process for women, especially those in college who have financial and time constraints.
In October 2019, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 24, the College Student Right to Access Act, making California the first state to require universities to offer medication abortion resources through on-campus services.
This bill currently affects the 23 California State University campuses and the nine University of California campuses. It is yet to be required among the 116 community colleges across California.
According to Pharmacy Times, every month, 322 to 519 public university students seek medical abortions and the average out-of-pocket cost of a medication abortion is about $604.
California is considered a safe haven due to its strong legal protections supporting women who seek abortions.
Because of California’s protective laws and pro-choice stance, it is known to be the state with the best abortion protection in the U.S. for women during unwanted pregnancies.
In spite of California’s efforts to increase women’s access to abortions, community colleges are not included in the effort to provide medication abortion to undergraduate women.
Coast Report’s Editorial Board believes that Senate Bill 24 should extend beyond CSU and UC schools and support women within the community college systems.
A report published by the National Conference of State Legislatures found that unplanned births account for nearly one in ten community college dropouts and that nearly 50% of all community college students have been pregnant or have impregnated someone at some point.
Due to California community colleges’ undergraduate demographics and population of 1.8 million students, there is a greater need for medication abortion to be available at the community college level.
Extending the College Student Right to Access Act to community colleges would give women ease of access to pregnancy-terminating medications through their college campuses and provide them with the opportunity to practice bodily autonomy during unwanted pregnancies.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
For this editorial, the board vote on the issue resulted in a 6-0 majority of the board voting “yes” to the question "Should California Community Colleges offer abortion medication resources to students?" Coast Report publishes voting results to promote transparency.
