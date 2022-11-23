OPINION: New generation of voters will change future of politics

Since the General Election on Nov. 8, the United States has seen a significant shift in how the future of the government will run.
After the results of the election, the U.S. has visibly seen the effects of a new generation of voters showing up at the polls.
Generation Z are people born between the years of 1996 and 2010, making this election the first of many that Gen Z will be participating in.
According to exit polls collected by the American Group, one in eight voters was a member of Gen Z. These polls also showed that 63% of 18-29-year olds are either Democrats or Independents that have views aligning most similarly to Democrats.
Pew Research Center has discovered that Gen Z is much less partisan than other generations.
Voting patterns and polling data showed that young voters are less likely to identify with either the Republican or Democratic Party, and cite individual issues and ideology as being more important to them.
A poll conducted by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement found that voters 29-years old and younger made up about 27% of the electorate in the 2022 midterm elections.
The effect Gen Z voter turnout had on the results of the election demonstrates the true power of the newer generation. Gen Z showing up at the polls was a way for them to protect the rights and freedoms of those most vulnerable of losing them.
Another win brought about by a younger voting pool was the election of the first member of Gen Z to Congress.
Maxwell Frost is the 25-year-old Democratic-elect of Florida's 10th congressional district. Before his election, he was an activist for ending gun violence, winning Medicare for all, transforming a racist criminal justice system and ending the climate crisis.
“My campaign is about organizing a coalition of people behind a platform that represents their values and interests,” Frost said on his website.
Gen Z’s detachment from either of the two major parties could be what reshapes the entire democratic structure and force politicians to reevaluate their priorities.
The new wave of voters has shown what they are capable of when they stand together. In this new generation, they are more united on vital issues than any generation before them has seen, making them a powerhouse in the ever-changing state of our government.
According to International Business Times, Gen Z stands together on their views regarding “abortion rights, student debt and mass shootings.” The unity among likeminded individuals who are untethered to any one political party makes Gen Z a powerful voice in politics.
This is just the beginning for them, according to Changing America. Gen Z and Millennials will make up the “largest voting block in America” by 2024.
The time is now for Gen Z to light the path towards real progress and attempt to repair a fractured system that has been unsuccessfully run by the last two generations of Americans.
