Fall 2022 semester is coming to a close. You did it! Be proud of yourself.
This year our community has had the unique experience of trying to navigate back to in person classes as we return to the “post-COVID-19” world. Both the tragedies and triumphs we have taken on in this transitional period in our lives are once in a lifetime. It has been a new challenge to first not only accept a new normal, but also define what that even means.
During this break the Coast Report Editorial Board want to remind you to take some time to regroup, recoup and reflect on what is important. Here are some questions to ask yourself as you reflect:
Where are you at in your plans and what do you need at this time?
Nineteenth century American essayist, poet, and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Life is a journey, not a destination.”
Take stock of where you are and what your next step is. It would be nice if we all knew definitively what we wanted to be when we “grow up” but it’s also okay not to have your life totally planned out. This is a time to play around with your interests and hobbies, and find what makes you happy and fulfilled.
There is no straight path to your destination, but instead a series of curves, bumps, u-turns and detours. These are the intricacies that make your journey unique. It is that you eventually get there that matters not how or when that is important. If you need rest, then rest. If you are ready to strive for more, do that.
Who do you have around you and how do they make you feel?
Twenty-first century American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou said, "I've learned that people will forget what you said, but people will never forget how you made them feel."
It is important to make time for and enjoy your friends and family, but it is also crucial to gauge the quality of those relationships. The people in your life should build you up and support you.
Mental wellness can be affected by the words we are hearing and it can also change our internal dialogue.
Remember to both reach out and check in with your people. During these times of high emotions we need to take care of each other and have empathy for others.
We don’t know people’s stories and what is going on in their world.
When you dream about your future, why can’t that be your reality?
Twentieth century German-American writer Charles Bukowski said "Can you remember who you were, before the world told you who you should be?"
The hustle and bustle of finals and holiday obligations can be overwhelming. The could’s and the should’s really add up and the pressure can take a toll on being present and enjoying today. That to-do list will still be there –and, pro tip, can be altered at any time – so go ahead and put some fun things on there. You are allowed to enjoy what you do and it is absolutely okay to change your mind. Make it your own path. Stand out. Go out and shine. The concept of growing up is overrated and the preservation of childlike wonder is underrated. Allow yourself to take in the magic of the holidays.
And remember…
Give yourself permission to do the little things you take pleasure in and to celebrate. Spend time with people you enjoy and that enjoy you.
Take care of yourself and take time to relax and rest. Give yourself a mental reset and check in on your mental wellness.
"The best way to spread Christmas (or any holiday) cheer is singing loud for all to hear," said Will Ferrell as Buddy the ELF.
Happy Holidays. See you in the new year.
