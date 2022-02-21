Last week, Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, stated that “Joe [Biden] has had to make compromises,” and that free community college has officially been removed from President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.
Biden has supported the need for two-to-four free years of public education following K-12 since 2015.
Seven years later, Biden’s opportunity to make community college free and forgive student loan debt has slipped through the cracks, bringing higher education students along with them. The “Build Back Better” plan passed the House of Representatives with the two major reforms included, but a hefty price tag attached. This resulted in the bill stalling.
As we see the opportunity to help eight million students blow away like leaves in the wind, it begs the question: will free community college get students back in the classroom?
On Feb. 16, it was announced by the Chancellor’s office that there will be an increase in tuition for out-of-state students. Orange Coast College students who are not California residents will have to pay $361 per unit they enroll in starting the 2022-23 school year.
Given this announcement, the newly enforced vaccine requirements, the pause on education reforms and the continuous decline of enrollment at California Community Colleges, the Coast Report Editorial Board believes that providing no-cost tuition at CCC would be an adequate incentive for students to enroll.
It is easy to see where students have been failed by the government on the federal level, but at the state level is where it gets murky. In an effort to increase enrollment numbers and then assist students to degree completion, Gov. Gavin Newsom released a proposal worth $39.6 billion on Jan. 10.
This proposal allocates $1.82 billion towards CCC and is contingent on its ability to increase the transfer rates to four-year institutions, preparing students for the workforce and providing support to faculty. Newsom's intention for this budget would make it more attainable for Californians to attend University of California and California State University.
Although CCC currently have the lowest fees for its students in the nation, it also carries the lowest completion rate. According to the Lumina Foundation, California is one of few states that does not have a statewide goal for higher education in place.
Many undergraduate and returning students look towards community colleges as an integral part of graduating from a four-year university and getting a leg up in society. With more than 40% of CCC students being working adults who are 25 or older, these are students who are looking to gain a better footing in the workforce by learning new skills or pursuing a new passion.
While free community college isn’t all that, it would certainly get more students back in the classroom — a crucial milestone for the California education system.
Biden ran on multiple education policies that have been put off or straight rejected by members of the Senate throughout his time in office.
The elimination of student debt is no longer on the “Build Back Better” plan, the discontinuation of oil and gas drilling has not been pursued, and even the plan to raise minimum wage was a thumbs-down in the face of voters. However, what may still be a possibility is an increase of $500 in Federal Pell Grants.
Although OCC had the highest number of students enrolled out of the Coast Community College District campuses during the fall 2021 semester, OCC is still experiencing a decline in student enrollment. Whether the decline is because of the pandemic and the vaccine requirements, free college tuition would surely encourage students to reinvest their time back into their education.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
For this editorial, the board vote on the issue resulted in a 6-0 majority of the board voting “yes” to the question "Will free community college encourage students to invest in their education?" Coast Report publishes voting results to promote transparency.
