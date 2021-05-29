OPINION: Hamas-Israel Ceasefire will not bring true peace

The 11-day Hamas-Israeli war that claimed the lives of almost 300 people has been brought to a standstill by a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel on May 20, brokered by Egypt.
The very next day, however, as Gaza and Hamas mourned their dead, Israel raided the Al Aqsa Mosque during Islamic Friday services, just 13 hours after the truce.
It was not the militant wing of Hamas that instigated the violence after the truce, but rather the Israeli Defense Force (IDF).
Raiding a holy site while people are worshipping does not provide evidence to support Israel’s stance on a ‘two-state solution,’ something the state constantly brings up.
This shows how Israel thinks it can always get away with aparthied aggression against Palestinians, a people native to the land that Israel is occupying. Every time the U.N. votes on Israeli aggression, such as Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank which are illegal under International Law, the vast majority of U.N. member states vote against Israel, and one state always votes for Israel: the United States of America. Not only that, but for three times in one week, the U.S. blocked statements from the UN Security Council aiming at holding a ceasefire in the recent Hamas-Israeli war.
Israel’s constant support from the United States in its aggression piles up, ponder a scenario in which Israel was on its own, and the United States would for once vote against Israel’s actions.
Maybe Israel would finally be held accountable for its actions.
I’m not saying that Israel is the only one in this conflict caught red-handed. Hamas has had civilians get caught in the middle of conflicts with Israel and has been known to hide weapons in schools and hospitals, but who has the higher power in the conflict? Which side gets $3 billion annually by the United States? Which has been known to violate international law when interacting with Palestinians? Which has a nuclear arsenal? Which contains laws favoring European Israelis and not Arab Israelis? It’s Israel.
The United States Government must stop shying away from atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, hold Israel accountable for systemic aparthied against Palestinians, and allow Palestinian refugees to exercise their right to return home. That is the only way peace will prevail. Israel is the aggressor against Palestinians, and has always been the aggressor since 1948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.