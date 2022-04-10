OPINION: LA County taxpayers should sink The Queen Mary

The Queen Mary, the historic cruise line ship that sailed for the first time in 1936 and has been docked in Long Beach since 1967, is now going under review for possible dismantling.
After 55 years of sitting at Long Beach Pier, the Queen Mary has gone through years of repairs in an attempt to preserve it, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.
Officials in Long Beach are now discussing the future of the Queen Mary and whether or not she should be preserved for a few more years or if they should cut their losses and intentionally sink the ship. Either way, Los Angeles County taxpayers are paying for it.
As it stands, the Queen Mary needs immediate repairs to keep it from capsizing, which would cost $23 million. In terms of long-term solutions, there are several choices when it comes to what to do with the Queen Mary.
The first choice:repair it right away and preserve it for the next 25 years. It is a short-term solution that would cost around $150 million to $175 million.
The second option is to preserve it for the next 100 years, which would cost anywhere from $200 million to $500 million.
The final option: dismantle the ship and spend $105 million to do so.
Prior to the pandemic, the Queen Mary was a hotspot for various types of events and gatherings for years. It was home to hundreds of activities and restaurants on board and was a great spot for a fun weekend activity or hosting events such as business conferences and weddings.
With the Queen Mary being such an iconic and historic piece of Long Beach, many people are conflicted about just what to do with her.
With the economy in an uncertain state and gas prices being at an all-time high, it would benefit taxpayers the most if officials decided to intentionally sink the ship.
While it is important to preserve history, the ship is causing a lot more trouble than it’s worth and is simply not something taxpayers should be directing their time, money and attention to.
At the end of the day, taxpayers will be the ones paying, therefore deciding to opt for the “cheapest” solution to the problem is the most logical course of action.
(2) comments
First, the decision has already been made to save her. Thank God those who think like you did not prevail. Second, you need to do better research or you would know the outcome.
I agree! And if the National Historic application goes through, it will be federally funded. Thankfully because she has been treated so badly locally! And seriously, talking about gas prices in an article like this is asinine… apples and oranges!
