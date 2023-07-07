PERSPECTIVE: Academic probation is not as scary as it sounds

I was looking at academic probation following my first semester at OCC in 2020. There were a multitude of reasons and decisions that led me there, but bottom line, I was very afraid of my academic future and what it would look like if I was put on probation.
Following my fall 2020 semester, my GPA was below the 2.0 requirement. In April 2021, I was made aware of what that entailed. I first thought that I was not going to be allowed back next fall but the email stated that academic probation was a warning for academic dismissal.
During my second semester, my GPA continued to fall below a 2.0. I lost priority registration and was required to meet with a counselor before I was allowed to sign up for fall 2021 classes. I met with a counselor that semester and we created an Academic Improvement Movement Plan to help get me back on track with the understanding that I would have another appointment in the fall to check-in on how I was doing. A student’s AIM plan is set up between the student and counselor and acts as a guide for the student on what obstacles they need to work through.
In Nov. 2021, I came in for my check-in appointment and ended up changing my major. During this meeting, I was also told about academic renewal. “The purpose of this policy is to disregard past substandard academic performance of students when such work is not reflective of their current demonstrated ability” according to the renewal policy for the Coast Community College District. The counselor said I could be a great candidate as soon as I am able to get my GPA back up.
It can take longer than one semester to get your GPA back to where it should be. I worked hard in between that time with another major change and was able to petition for academic renewal in fall 2022. I received an email on Nov. 8, 2022 that my petition had been granted.
During my second semester at OCC was when I got notified about being on academic probation via e-mail. I had no idea what academic probation was. Upon seeing the e-mail, I asked my sister and she was the one to inform me on how serious it actually is.
Reading the email, I found out that being on academic probation was just a warning. If I had continued to fall under a 2.0 GPA the next semester, I would not have been able to come back another semester at OCC. I would be forced to take a pause of my education and my financial aid was at risk if I continued to fall under that category.
The Extended Opportunity Program and Services program was made to help students with academic and economic barriers towards their education. It provides full-time student services and assistance in order for them to reach their academic, personal and career goals. With EOPS, it also has the Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education program to help single parents that are in school. CARE helps single parents continue their education with services very similar to what EOPS offers. Also offering the adopt-a-family program, meal cards, transportation assistance, support groups, and more.
After getting on academic probation at OCC, you would also be put on probation for EOPS. This meant I had to meet with my EOPS counselor and discuss a new education plan in order for me to succeed my next semester. They would also help me find tutors in any classes that I was struggling with.
When I first got notified about being on academic probation, I didn’t talk to my EOPS counselor because I did not think it was a serious problem. I believed that if I just did well my next semester, I would get off of academic probation and everything would be all good. However, that was a big mistake because my bad grade continued to be on my transcript and without talking to my counselor I wouldn’t have found out about academic renewal. It wasn’t until I entered my third semester at OCC where it became a topic between us. Every counselor meeting I had, they also checked up on me to know how I was handling classes, and how I was doing mentally so that being on academic probation did not happen again.
How did you get out of academic probation?Knowing that if I were to fall under a 2.0 in my next semester at OCC and I would not be able to return –that kept me motivated. I became very cautious with my grades, my scores on tests and quizzes, trying to get in extra credit points when I had the opportunity and more. Putting in more effort than I did the previous semester paid off because all of that effort got me off of academic probation
I became very careful with not failing any classes, at worst maintaining a C. Being on academic probation made me realize that even though college can seem very laid back compared to high school, there are still consequences. If I wasn’t doing so great in class, I would seek help, which wasn’t something I normally did. I made an effort to ask questions when needed, and get help outside of class when needed. Just because no professors, principal or director in any department warns you about your absences or current grade does not mean that I was able to do whatever I wanted and face no consequences.
Being on academic probation can be scary, but OCC has many programs and counselors to discuss the next steps of your education. With hard work, effort and seeking help when needed, it will get you where you need to be and continue your academic career.
