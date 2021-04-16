The Associated Students of Orange Coast College will hold elections April 19 through April 23 at OCCVotes.com.
For students to better know the candidates, the senatorial hopefuls were asked:
1: What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
2: What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
Answers listed here are published exactly as they were received and without editing.
Candidate # 1 – Michelle Schreiber
1. What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
The three most important characteristics that define me as a leader:
1) I will always look for a resolution- To every problem brought forward, I ensure there are enough options to resolve an issue and ensure it is handled fairly and justly. At my house, everyone's unique and different in their lifestyle and values, and we all make sure to communicate and find resolution for every issue. I believe in treating people with respect and value the issues that are bothering them.
2) I see the good in people. I do not judge a book by its cover. I value opinions, great ideas and people's efforts. I make sure to acknowledge people and appreciate them. I feel my ability to care for everyone as being a strong characteristic. You need someone who has the ability to have an unbiased opinion about an issue to make a fair decision. I used to be a property manager in West Hollywood, and you meet a lot of unique people. This helped me open up to new people and opinions. I learned to be open to working with people who may look intimidating or unapproachable as well.
3) Optimism: I have a positive personality. I always have a strong feeling of hope and can always find the positive in any situation. I feel this is a strong characteristic because you need people on your team to see THE VISION - you need someone who see that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE and someone who can help support you along the way- that's me. I've been through a lot in my personal life experiences, the death of a parent and moving away from friends and family, has taught me to appreciate all of life's possibilities. I do not limit what I can do or what anyone else is capable of doing.
2. What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
I am actively seeking more student assistance to help those who are feeling left behind with Zoom classes. I would like to not only have the tutoring hours extended but also offer a tutoring option for the tutors to go over the class material that was taught that day. This will help with comprehension and confirming the student is learning the material correctly and has the ability to start the homework.
Candidate # 2 – Katherine Smith
1. What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
As a leader, I consistently put the effort into being a reflective, team-oriented, and charismatic leader. By focusing on these values, a team can weigh the pros and cons in order to make smart effective decisions, make sure that everyone's opinion is not only heard with respect but valued as an applicable alternative, and create an environment where it is easier for a team to focus on their mutual goals through positivity and mutual ambition. When faced with online learning challenges this year in student government, the teams I have worked on have found success in reflecting on what a virtual environment entails then deciding how we can perform our goals in an innovative way remaining positive and charismatic in our attitudes. I believe in any instance these three characteristics define the efficiency of a leader.
2. What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
As a representative of the Orange Coast College student body, I will focus on making students feel comfortable and heard while in an online or on-campus setting. Due to COVID-19, many new students have never been on campus and are unaware of the benefits and services they can receive as a student at Orange Coast College. That was me in the Fall semester of 2020, when beginning my first semester of college, I was pretty uncomfortable and unaware of what I should be doing to be successful. Thankfully, I met several student government officers who guided me on my way. My goal is to create an easier pathway for students to reach out when they need assistance and introduce more programs that will be of benefit to students in our ever-adapting education system.
Candidate # 3 – Sarah Guidroz
1. What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
The first important characteristic defining me as a leader is my drive to take a stand and fight for important issues. It’s what I want to do in life. My work with the Coast Report reflects this. Second is my ability to work with people of different backgrounds and compromise. In various roles, including management, in the service industry I've talked to people from every walk of life. I want to solve issues in a bipartisan manner. The last is life experience. As a 26-year old returning student, I would love to help younger students avoid the mistakes I made.
2. What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
One issue I will focus on is what’s happening following the tragedy at The Harbour student housing, and how to fix the problems students are experiencing. My strategy to tackle this issue will be a multi pronged approach including improving mental health services and resources for drug abuse for all students; creating a peer group of sober students for social support, examining how to improve the security at The Harbour, creating a safe, unbiased forum for students to express their concerns and calling for action from top authorities at the school. I will demand transparency and provide students a voice.
Candidate # 4 – Jasson Liang
1. What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
The three characteristics that define me as a leader are transparency, professionalism, and people's voice. I believe to be a successful leader we must start an honest quality of leader with all the vision, mission, and financial work that he or she has. My personal experience was when I was as a Head of Administration all my finances can be seen by all student council members with all transparency. On the professionalism aspect, I had the experience of being a host on a talk show with Google, Grab, and Facebook analyst back in 2020. Lastly, I always ask everyone's feedback on the event that has been held or even on me, I'm an open book that can be critiqued and respond to feedback.
2. What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
One issue that I will focus on is student's safety and mental health. I believe this aspect is very important so the student can have a safe and healthy campus environment.
Candidate # 5 – Laura Kemppainen
1. What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
Being a hardworking, empathetic, and creative person has helped define me as a leader in both my academic and personal pursuits. I value lifelong learning and believe as individuals we should be constantly expanding our knowledge. I grew up in three different countries which has given me a unique perspective and helped foster my appreciation for education and diversity. I speak five different languages which has allowed me to connect with all sorts of people and increased my empathy and creativity. I am on the Honors Student Council and ranked on the Dean’s List first semester.
2. What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
Increasing civic engagement is one issue I would focus on. I was fortunate to learn of the opportunity to work as a poll worker at a vote center for the 2020 Presidential Election through Professor Williams. I would advocate for students of all majors to participate in our student body government and at levels of local, state, and national. Some ideas I have would be hosting events for students to volunteer in community service projects or providing resources on local job opportunities. My experience working the election last semester has taught me the importance of being active in the community.
Candidate # 6 – Liam Shatzel
1. What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
I believe that we need to focus on amplifying students’ voices. I hope that by representing the student body I can make sure each and every student’s voice and opinion can be heard and listened to. A stronger student voice will not only serve to benefit communication in general but will also improve access; bridging the gap between students and any needed resources. Along with developing student equity through connecting students with support systems on an individual basis. Finally, I hope that this development of frictionless communication can culminate into improving overall student success.
2. What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
