PERSPECTIVE: How to help your Muslim classmate this Ramadan

Islam is the fastest-growing religion in the world, and more converts will be fasting in the month of Ramadan than in previous years. Roughly a quarter of all Muslims in the US are converts. One of your classmates could even be fasting without visibly ‘looking like a Muslim.’
The first day of fasting in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan will be on Thursday for Muslims at Orange Coast College, and the rest of the world. This month of fasting is Ramadan, the 9th month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar.
Every year, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for 30 days in observance of Ramadan.
It is purposely designed to be challenging and to help control oneself from all food, drink, vulgar language and physically intimate relations during fasting hours.
However, it is known to be the most favored time of the year for Muslims, as it is a time of deep self-reflection mixed with large festive gatherings.
This year, as it has been for some time, Ramadan will take place during the spring semester. Muslim students will be fasting while maintaining all their usual responsibilities outside of Ramadan. These are, but not limited to, commuting to classes, studying, taking exams, working and competing in sports for OCC.
It can indeed be challenging some days, but year by year, more people are aware and understanding of what Ramadan is, and are eager to help ease the experience for their Muslim classmates and friends.
Here are a few small things you can do to help your Muslim classmates this Ramadan:
1. Try not to mention food or drink in front of your Muslim classmate. Instead, try to help them forget about food and keep them busy.
We all like to talk about our favorite foods, but if you have Muslim classmates who are fasting, it will be more difficult for them to adhere to the already challenging fast when thinking about food.
Some Muslims like to say that fasting is easier on busy days because they’re focused on the task at hand and forget that they’re fasting. They’re so busy that they couldn’t even eat if they wanted to.
Busy days go by quickly, and keeping your Muslim classmate or friend busy with topics or tasks can help them forget about food will be appreciated.
2. Ask a Muslim why they’re fasting. It motivates us to keep going!
It always gives us a good feeling to be asked about why we fast. It’s obviously for religious reasons but ask us about how it helps us spiritually grow.
Every Muslim has their own unique relationship to Ramadan, and God in general, with the ups and downs of everyday life. When people ask us about the Muslim perspective of spirituality or God, for example, it makes us feel good.
Aside from getting an answer about your Muslim classmate or friend’s relationship to the holy month, you’ll end up realizing that Islam is not so different from Judaism and Christianity, but rather a part of a larger Abrahamic and Western religious tradition.
3. Don’t ask “Not even water!?”
This is the most common question a Muslim will get when someone finds out they are fasting. And yes, the Islamic fast is a form of dry intermittent fasting, meaning if we are thirsty and even if it is over 100-degrees Fahrenheit (thank God not celsius), we are going to be fighting ourselves not to take a quick sip of water.
Imagine going on a strict diet and everyone around you is eating sweets, and you’re offered to join in but you kindly refuse, and then someone’s jaw drops and has bulging eyes of surprise on their face and asks you “Not even one?!” If you want to stay on the diet, you will say grudgingly, and probably with an internal eye roll, “Yes, not even one”.
We Muslims get it: lots of people in the U.S. do not know how it is to be a Muslim fasting while most people around them are not observing the same religious actions.
It could be a challenge to put oneself in a Muslim’s shoes, but seeing someone try to make the fast easier for us is greatly appreciated.
