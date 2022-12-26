EDITORIAL: Community colleges should support journalism programs despite low enrollment

The College of the Sequoias’ student-led newspaper, The Campus Journal, was put on temporary hiatus after the California junior college made several cuts to its journalism program.
The number of journalism courses offered at the College of the Sequoias has decreased from 10 in the 2022 fall semester to only two in the upcoming 2023 spring semester. College of the Sequoias spokesperson Lauren Fishback cited low enrollment in the journalism program as the primary reason for the massive cuts.
"We have struggled with enrollment and justifying faculty load for classes with fewer than five students; however, we are looking at different models for running The Campus newspaper," Fishback told the Visalia Times Delta. "COS plans to continue the journalism program and is evaluating program changes."
Several student editors have written farewellletters on the website, celebrating the work they published as members of The Campus Journal while also stating hopes for the paper being revived.
“College newspapers are important, empowering student voices in highlighting news that might otherwise go uncovered,” managing editor Jackie Schuster said. “I hope the paper is revived soon, and am excited to see what this paper will do once it receives a stable foundation to rebuild off of.”
The Campus Journal began publication in 1933, and like Orange Coast College’s student-led publication Coast Report, is part of the Journalism Association of Community Colleges (JACC).
Student journalism is vitally important for its coverage of news that students care about as well as the first-hand experience it provides for promising young student journalists. Students at two-year colleges should not be denied those opportunities solely due to low enrollment in journalism courses.
The importance of student journalism at two-year college institutions was displayed by a junior college in Michigan in December 2020 when the Washtenaw Community College student-led publication, The Washtenaw Voice, published a feature story on students navigating addiction recovery during the pandemic.
The feature story did a deep dive into the college’s Collegiate Recovery Program and its president Alex Stubbs. Washtenaw Voice editor Xailia Claunch, the student reporter of the story, covered Stubbs' road to recovery from drug addiction in an article that the Student Press Law Center recognized in a collection of “21 Excellent Stories of Student Journalism Against the Odds.” Not only was this piece insightful to readers, but it also provided resources on how to get involved with WCC’s Collegiate Recovery Program For students dealing with addiction.
Claunch’s story was a perfect example of how student-led newspapers allow student journalists to grow and exhibit their writing capabilities, while also providing content and news coverage that can be extremely helpful to other students. Low enrollment rates should not strip students at the College of the Sequoias, or any junior college, from the many opportunities of student journalism.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial.
