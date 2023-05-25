EDITORIAL: Their story is our story

Each day it seems like we wake up to another reason to stay in our pajamas and head right back into bed. We grab our morning coffee, tune into the morning news and are bombarded with one more breaking news banner across the TV broadcasting school violence from all the way over on the East Coast. The phone buzzes yet again, announcing another incident of children and teachers running for their lives that has already happened in the next time zone over.
These institutions of learning and their adjacent communities are changed forever. But a community can mean much more than simply drawing a red circle around the nearest coordinates on the map.
On the morning of April 17, Orange Coast College started hearing whispers of its sister school, Golden West College moving certain classes online. As an American student in 2023, the panic starts to creep in from the pattern of violent events that threaten our school safety.
GWC is in the same Coast Community College District as Orange Coast College. Physically, we are only separated by 7.2 miles and 13 minutes.
The Coast Report staff started asking questions.
As reporters, our instinct is to ask the 5 W’s and 1 H: Who? What? Where? When? Why? How?
Who can we talk to? Whispers pique our attention but we need credible sources to talk to us. We will not quote unverified hearsay. We deal in facts and started looking for students, staff and faculty with first-person, onsite experience.
What information is out there? We delegated people to start doing research and found nothing. There were no alerts on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, and no emails sent to us. The curiosity level was rising. It was odd that there were no official or unofficial alerts out to the public. Nobody was talking about it.
Was it time to send reporters to “the where”? Once we confirmed that there indeed was a story at GWC, it was time for shoe-leather journalism. It was imperative to get an accurate story so we started pounding the pavement, talking to people face to face, and attended the meetings where the members of the GWC community were speaking up.
When did this story start? It became very clear very quickly that this was a series of events as a part of a bigger story. We needed to figure out how to untangle the mess of information to to convey the messages to our community about the threats, lack of leadership and impending loss of the college’s president.
In response to our coverage, we have been asked, why did we, a community college, student-run newspaper, cover our neighboring school's news?
The answer? There was a story to be told.
GWC does not have its own newspaper. After 52 years, the Western Sun was shut down in 2018 along with the college’s journalism classes citing low enrollment and funding. This trend of cutting journalism programs across the country is silencing student voices.
Local newspapers have also seen their demise, which has created news deserts like the one we are experiencing in Orange County. In a county with over 3 million residents, 2021 saw a decline to less than 100 Orange County-baserd journalists when in 1993 there were around 600.
Journalism’s relationship with the public is a complicated one – even at a local level. The authenticity of facts have been questioned and clouded by political, religious and personal views. It is now more important than ever for reporters to question, validate, verify and talk to people both in power and the affected to get to the root of the story. Journalists have the tenacity to ask questions, the drive to report the facts and a responsibility to inform the public when a story needs to be told.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Thank you for doing the story on Goldenwest and yes, I think it is very important to cover stories that are happening on that campus as well as the OCC campus. Please don't let anyone tell you as journalists which stories to cover; freedom of the press is a first amendment right that every generation must fight for and win.
