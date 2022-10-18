EDITORIAL: The Harbour should not allow non-students to live on campus

Contrary to popular belief, Orange Coast College’s on-campus housing, The Harbour, is not a traditional college student dorm. Being a student is not a requirement to live at The Harbour.
The Harbour is not owned by OCC, but by the Scion Group, a company that specializes in creating student housing. Since the Scion Group operates under Equal Opportunity housing laws, The Harbour is not allowed to make decisions about who can live there based on age or familial status. This opens up the opportunity for older residents and families with children to live at The Harbour.
However, this does not mean The Harbour is required to house non-students, because that is not a protected status in Fair Housing laws.
Though avoiding unjust discrimination is necessary in any decision-making process – applying for housing included – more than half of 30 surveyed Harbour student residents reported being uncomfortable living with non-students, and 22 of the 30 students did not know that they would be living with non-students.
If students do not have a choice in whether non-students are able to live in The Harbour, they should at least be informed about it. Because OCC doesn’t own The Harbour, it is not allowed to decide whether non-students can live there or not. But, it is their responsibility to let its students know what type of living situation they are being provided on campus.
Dean of Students Derek Vergara claimed OCC has accurately presented The Harbour, and they have never said that it would be a dorm-style living situation.
“We didn’t go in saying it’s gonna be traditional. We didn’t do that at all,” Vergara said. “At the very beginning, we gave no indication at all.”
However, OCC has given students the impression since the beginning of The Harbour’s existence that they would be living in a student community.
“As students, you want to live next to other students,” OCC Administrative Services Vice President Rich Pagel told Coast Report in Sept. 2018, right before The Harbour started being built. “You’ll have like-minded colleagues, friends, neighbors, that are all going to school and who also have to study for finals. It creates an environment that’s really student focused and that’s the real magic behind student housing.”
Though Vergara did say he has had a fairly good experience with non-students, it should not be the comfort of the staff who is not living in the building that decides the standards. A change needs to be made when students living in The Harbour are uncomfortable after being misled about what they were getting into. In order to have trust with students, OCC should be transparent about who exactly they have on their campus.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial.
For this editorial, the board vote on the issue resulted in a 6-0 majority of the board voting “no” to the question "Should non-students be allowed to live at The Harbour?" Coast Report publishes voting results to promote transparency.
