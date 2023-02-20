PERSPECTIVE: Mourning Brianna Ghey as a fellow transgender girl

Brianna Ghey, beloved 16-year-old daughter, sister, granddaughter and TikTok personality was murdered in broad daylight on Feb. 11 in a British park. She was a transgender girl.
As vigils and protests are held across U.K. and Ireland, police have charged two 15-year-old assailants with Ghey’s murder and are now under investigation for committing a hate crime.
“[Brianna] was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her,” Ghey’s family wrote in a statement issued through Cheshire Constabulary, the police force investigating her killing.
“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind,” the family continued. “The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”
When stories like Ghey’s circulate the news it is a moment where I have to take a step back and take several breaths. I try to celebrate their beautiful lives before I sit with their horrific deaths. I keep myself from jumping to fear and anger. I pray that it won’t happen to another woman each time.
As people, escapism is in our nature. It's easy to push away or become desensitized to the smaller aggressions we as transgender folks face every day. But the killing of Ghey has brought me hurtling back to the reality of the epidemic of violence against trans people.
I came out as trans at 14, six months after Donald Trump was inaugurated, in a town he won by 33 percentage points. The day after the 2016 election, my school was in celebration, my classmates chanted “Build a Wall! Build a Wall!” as they ran between class periods.
I already felt like an outcast as a Latine person in a town that is 94% white. When I became the only transgender girl in my high school, that feeling became a dangerous reality.
My very personal decision regarding my own life was immediately accepted as grounds for political debate everywhere I went. I received threats, harassment and, the worst to me, was the constant discussion of what I had in my pants by students years older than me and the faculty entrusted with protecting me.
Years of torment from this school and the culpability of faculty lead to a devastated self image and a mindset of accepting the violence levied at me – one I have to actively challenge every day.
Ghey was bullied and excluded by her peers according to her TikTok account and statements from parents of the young girl’s closest friends. She was targeted for being transgender.
“Let’s be frank, she was bullied because of her sexuality,” Damian Harry, whose daughter was friends with Brianna, told MailOnline. “Of course this is a hate crime.”
Though police are still investigating the possibility of a hate crime and have urged the public not to speculate on the motives behind the brutal killing, protests against the treatment, political rhetoric and media coverage of trans people have re-ignited an international conversation.
Many would point a finger at those with social and political power who use their voices to spread lies and stoke more violence against trans women. I’d happily join them in pointing that finger.
To politicians who use transgender children as pawns to fear monger voters, you are complicit.
To authors, who are so called “feminists” yet rigidly and exclusively define what a woman is and what a woman is allowed to be, you are complicit.
To news pundits who know the fact that gender-affirming care saves lives and continue to lie to their audience so that they can get a bigger paycheck, you are also complicit.
In the week since Ghey’s death, I gave myself the time to celebrate her and be thankful for the life I still have. But today I give myself the right to be angry because this 16-year old girl will never get the chance to be angry again.
My message to Brianna Ghey: Your life is celebrated and your memory will never be lost. You live in the hearts of your trans sisters and in the people you loved. We will keep fighting, always. Rest in Power, Brianna.
Consider signing or sharing the petition to change Brianna Ghey’s death certificate to allow for she/her pronouns.
