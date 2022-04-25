EDITORIAL: OCC should offer more summer classes online

With summer approaching and students at Orange Coast College going home or traveling for the break, the question of whether or not to take summer classes is on some students’ minds.
When making the decision between opting in or out of summer instruction, the lack of accessibility for some summer classes becomes the deciding factor in enrollment.
With the first semester back on campus almost over, some students still prefer online classes due to the flexibility and convenience they offer. But how accessible is OCC when it comes to how many online courses they offer?
In 2019, prior to the campus-wide shutdown, the number of online classes available to students ranged from 109 in the spring semester to 91 in the fall. There were only 40 summer courses available online at the time.
During the height of the pandemic in 2020, when OCC first began quarantining, the number of online classes increased among all sessions. In spring, it increased by about 19% and then by about 409% in the fall when the nationwide stay-at-home mandate went into effect. Similarly, the number of online summer classes also drastically increased by 510% that year.
The following year, the number of online classes increased by 308% in the spring semester and only about 1% in the fall semester, while the number of summer classes taught online decreased by nearly 60% compared to 2020.
This year, online classes available throughout all sessions decreased due to the return of in-person learning. The spring semester decreased by 17% since last year while the number of summer classes decreased by about 14%. The upcoming fall semester will also have a decrease of about 42%.
With the immediate and apparent decline of online classes after just one semester back in person, students are wondering just how many courses will be affected, especially for those who depend on the flexibility of online classes during summer while balancing summer jobs and travel plans.
Coast Report’s Editorial Board believes that OCC should not only continue to offer summer classes online but also increase and become more consistent in the number of summer courses offered to include a wider variety.
Increasing online courses over the summer will also increase student enrollment and active involvement at OCC, not only during summer but during spring and fall sessions as well.
Providing more online classes over the summer will also give more prospective students the opportunity to experience the effectiveness of online learning at OCC as well as encourage actively enrolled students to devote some of their time to furthering their education over the summer.
The lack of enrollment in summer classes could largely be attributed to the lack of online courses available to students. By providing more online courses over the summer, OCC will be able to encourage more people to take advantage of the flexibility offered through them while simultaneously increasing the amount of enrolled and actively participating students at OCC.
