OPINION: OCC vending machine signs encourage diet culture

With the pressing fear of the “Freshman 15”, college students have yet another thing to worry about along with their grades, potentially moving out and planning out their careers. Eating disorders are most prevalent in those ages 18-21, meaning college students are especially vulnerable. Dealing with many life changes at once, the last thing students need is messages being pushed on them to stress about their body images.
Around campus at Orange Coast College, some of the vending machines have stickers on them that read “Calories count- Check then choose.” These stickers were created by the Calories Count Vending Program. The intention was pure in putting those stickers on the machines – these companies want to keep people healthy. However, the potential negative impact outweighs the benefits.
There are cases where one may need to see the amount of carbs or sugar they’re consuming. Certain diseases like diabetes make it necessary to know what someone is putting in their body, so they will know how that food will impact them.
However, nutrition facts are already accessible on food packaging to those who want to read them. Messages such as this one that encourage students to worry about calorie counting are extremely unnecessary, and potentially very detrimental to students who already struggle with body dysmorphia or eating disorders.
The widespread notion that health always fits in a calculated box is outdated and false. Different bodies have different nutritional needs due to varying metabolism, lifestyle and other genetic factors. It is so harmful to create one numeric measure for what that looks like. The thinnest body is not inherently the healthiest, and there is not one window someone needs to hit when calorie counting.
Frankly, for most people, counting calories strictly does more harm than good. It easily makes people obsessed with a goal in an unhealthy way. Our bodies tell us when we’re hungry, when we’re full and what our system needs most. Planning out these things with a strict diet takes people away from listening to our intuition when it comes to nutrition.
At school, students should feel comfortable to get a snack or drink between classes without worrying about getting pressured by a vending machine sign to choose the diet option. For people trying to get out of a toxic, restrictive mindset, it’s very difficult to do so when outside factors are validating dysmorphic thoughts. They should be focused on eating enough to walk around to classes all day, and to perform academically without their thoughts being clouded by hunger and guilt over food.
As a woman who has struggled with disordered eating in the past, I feel fortunate that I was angry when seeing that sign at school instead of triggered. With a strong support system of family, friends and professional resources, I’ve been able to break away from the idea that looking thin is more important than fueling my body. As I type out this article, I’m writing with one hand and eating a breakfast burrito with the other. However, not everyone has or knows about the resources there to help them with disordered thinking.
OCC’s Health Center has 12 therapists trained in different areas to help students with their mental health issues. Director of Mental Health Services Larry Valentine urges students to stray away from these messages and focus on taking care of themselves, however that looks for each individual.
“We want to teach young adults to see, ‘How do I tell when I feel good, or feel a bit off? How can I have the energy I want to have?’ and lots of things that aren’t on the scale,” Valentine said.“And to help people trust themselves and listen to their bodies and listen to how they feel.”
It can be difficult to break out of the cycle that is disordered eating and the fear of potentially consuming something “unhealthy”. But, it is vital to get help from a professional if you are experiencing these thoughts or behaviors, because it’s even more unhealthy to constantly stress about the next thing you are going to eat, or lack thereof.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.