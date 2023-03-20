EDITORIAL: DeSantis-backed bill is unjust attack on journalism with dire consequences

A Florida House bill backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis would protect public figures from critical commentary while limiting free speech from news media. HB 991 was proposed on Feb. 21 by Republican Rep. Alex Andrade, and would limit journalists in Florida from using anonymous sources by putting them at a much higher risk for defamation claims.
The proposed bill would assert that in defamation claims against journalists, statements from anonymous sources are “presumptively false” and plaintiffs do not need to prove “actual malice to prevail in defamation action.”
While DeSantis and Andrade may depict HB 991 as a bill that stands up for the “little guy,” limiting the use of anonymous sources in journalism would prohibit the media from giving a voice to those unable to speak for themselves.
DeSantis spoke against large media outlets at a roundtable on Feb. 7 about media defamation.
“We’ve seen over the last generation legacy media outlets increasingly divorce themselves from the truth and instead try to elevate preferred narratives and partisan activism over reporting the facts,” DeSantis said. “When the media attacks me, I have a platform to fight back. When they attack everyday citizens, these individuals don’t have the adequate resources to fight back. In Florida, we want to stand up for the little guy against these massive media conglomerates.”
When Orange Coast College’s student-led publication Coast Report first reported on mold causing students to fall ill in OCC’s student-housing The Harbour, multiple students who were affected by the mold did not feel comfortable using their full names when speaking to student journalists in fear of potential backlash.
Jubilee, a resident source, shared her experiences on the mold issue with partial anonymity because she “feared legal retaliation.”
“I couldn't go to school because I was unable to eat,” Jubilee told Coast Report. “I couldn't drink anything. It would hurt so bad. I was just in my room crying. So I went to the school, the nurse at OCC, and they were like, ‘you need to go to the hospital right now.’”
When Coast Report reported on students at the Harbour feeling uncomfortable due to non-student residents, five of the six student sources requested anonymity to protect themselves from any legal repercussions from The Harbour.
When sources are unable to share their thoughts and experiences due to fear of backlash, journalists should be able to provide anonymity to protect their identities, while still allowing readers to hear an important perspective.
For cases of a certain magnitude, providing a source with anonymity is unavoidable, most famously during the Watergate scandal in the 1970’s. The reporters who broke the initial story, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, used a source labeled as “Deep Throat” in their coverage of the Watergate break-in. In 2005, “Deep Throat” was revealed to be Mark Felt, a senior executive for the FBI.
In addition to limiting the ability of journalists to use anonymous sources, HB 991 would make it easier for public figures to file claims of defamation against the media. Despite DeSantis’ claims of hoping to protect the “little guy,” HB 991 changes little for private individuals.
According to the Student Press Law Center, “A private person need only prove that a reporter was negligent, that is, that the reporter made a mistake” to win a defamation claim.
HB 991 proposes for this same distinction: that a defamation case regarding an anonymous source only requires proof of negligence, not actual malice. But this is already the case for private individuals for any defamation case, and so this specific change proposed by the bill only affects public figures, such as DeSantis himself.
HB 991 does not provide protection toward private individuals, but instead aims to silence criticism of public figures in the media while taking away a critical component of journalism. The bill caters to the best interests of public figures such as DeSantis himself while limiting the media’s ability to cover important stories, which is an attack on free speech itself.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
For this editorial, the board vote on the issue resulted in a 8-0 majority of the board voting “no” to the question "Do you support Florida House Bill 991 that limits journalists’ use of anonymous sources?" Coast Report publishes voting results to promote transparency.
