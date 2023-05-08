EDITORIAL: Twitter’s blue check mark now checks nothing

The new Twitter Blue subscription provides accounts with a check mark and a headstart on feed visibility. But what does the launch of this new system give the average user other than a false sense of security based on who paid and who didn’t?
On April 1, account verification has morphed into an unverified service that proves nothing other than yet another paid subscription. That little blue check mark of “legitimacy” can now be bought by any individual for the fee of $8 per month.
Having that check mark to get ahead of the pack in a Twitter feed can be a big draw for some individuals and companies, and the new subscription gets them just that: a headstart on snatching up the views. This system brings new meaning to the term “pay-per-view.”
A quick search on Twitter shows the myriad of checks, badges and labels they now provide. The blue check mark offers zero authentication, gold check marks with a square profile picture represent a business that is a Twitter Verified Organization, and complimentary gray check marks are for verified government agencies and politicians. Then there are the affiliation badges, automated account labels and professional category labels. Should we all have a Twitter glossary of terms handy when we log on?
A Twitter Verified Organization typically goes through the “ringer” of requiring just two simple things: a website domain and an email address that matches the active account they want verified. This bare-bones process costs a hefty $1,000 per month, once accepted.
Some organizations think the hefty price tag is worth it to help maintain the trust of their audiences and keep them at the top of the food chain. Others, not so much, seeing it as unreliable and irrelevant.
Heavy hitters like the Los Angeles Times and New York Times have gone gold, but are refusing to pay for their journalists' blue check marks, according to Forbes. And with good reason.
According to the Twitter website, the “Twitter Blue subscription will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process.”
The new system renders journalists, and every other user, vulnerable to imposters misrepresenting them, taking over their accounts and tweeting malicious content and lies.
Not only that, any user can now purchase a blue check mark to add to their profile and falsely claim they work for any number of publications. Some journalists harbor strong opinions about Twitter’s change.
New York Times reporter Madison Malone Kircher recently wrote,“The new check marks have instead become an inversion of the old. If I see you have one, I immediately don’t care what you have to say.”
Editor-in-chief of the Daily Caller Geoffrey Ingersoll voiced his frustration by stating, “Ever since verification became a pay-for, it’s lost its utility for me-particularly searching tweets from verified-only people to get a sense of where the media is taking a story.”
Perhaps Twitter hopes most users aren’t paying attention and will think that blue check mark still means something.
New owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has called its previous verification system “corrupt and nonsensical.” What is glaringly more nonsensical is taking the entire meaning away from a symbol and relegating it simply as a receipt of payment for all to see.
In another example of deceit, according to the Los Angeles Times, numerous celebrities including Stephen King and LeBron James have voiced disdain for the new subscription service, and yet were “gifted” free blue check marks by Musk without their consent. This has raised concerns of fraud under the U.S. Federal Trade Commission regulations and the Federal Trade Commission Act.
Paying that $8 per month is casting your vote in support of a system that has turned into a sham set up to help keep the sinking Twitter ship afloat.
Until a safer and more reliable system is introduced, the Coast Report Editorial Board’s stance is to refuse to pay for Twitter’s latest ploy that will likely perpetuate the epidemic of misinformation and disinformation by taking away one of the primary safeguards we all had.
What you see is not always what you get, and Twitter is making sure of it.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
For this editorial, the board vote on the issue resulted in a 9-0 majority voting “no” to the question "Should journalists pay for Twitter’s new blue check mark subscription?" Coast Report publishes voting results to promote transparency.
