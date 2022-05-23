EDITORIAL: Everyone should vote in primary election on June 7

With the 2020 election still fresh in our minds and a recall election for Governor Gavin Newsom occurring just last year, the voting never seems to stop in California. Now the primary elections are just weeks away, and it is yet again time to go to the polls.
All registered California voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot before the primary election on June 7. The vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and it is also the last day to vote by mail. If voters are interested in securing their votes, their completed ballots can be tracked once they are mailed.
In order to vote on June 7, all voters must register by May 23, whether it is postmarked or submitted electronically.
The California governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and many other positions will be on the ballot. Voters will also be narrowing candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
Congressional districts and representatives can vary by city. Costa Mesa is currently in District 47 for the U.S. House, District 73 for the State Assembly and District 37 for the State Senate.
Only 61% of the voting-eligible population actually voted in the last presidential election, which had the highest voter turnout in 120 years. Even with record-breaking voter participation from all across the country, there are still nearly 40% of eligible voters who never turned in a ballot.
So why does the primary election matter?
While the presidential election is largely understood, it can be hard to grasp what is at stake in the primary. The June ballot will have 25 candidates for governor who hope to advance to the general election in November. Governor Gavin Newsom is up for the Democratic nomination for a second term after he withstood the recall election in 2021. The California Republican Party is endorsing State Senator Brian Dahle. The election for California Governor singlehandedly makes the primary election just as important as the recall election, considering that it lays out the foundation for November’s election and Newsom’s term has not been greeted by everyone with open arms.
California functions on a top-two primary system for congressional and state-level elections, meaning the two candidates with the most votes will advance to the November elections later this year, regardless of political identification. This creates the opportunity for two candidates of the same political party to win the primary and compete against each other in the general election. When it is time to vote in November, it may be too late to vote for the political party of your choosing, making the June primary elections extremely important.
While voting is, of course, the most important way to contribute to the primary elections, any United States citizen or legal permanent resident is eligible to apply to be a poll worker and ensure that election day runs smoothly. The Orange County Register of Voters is now accepting applications to work in vote centers.
Not only does voting in the primary election directly affect your city, state and country, but it gives you the opportunity to advocate for the issues that you believe in. If you wait to vote until “bigger” elections, you miss out on being able to choose who is actually on the ballot. Especially considering that California has a top-two primary system. Out of respect for our democratic system and country, we should take advantage of the privilege to vote in the primary election.
