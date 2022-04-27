OPINION: President Biden’s student loan extensions only add pressure for debt forgiveness

A definitive response from the White House on the student loan crisis issue has been kicked down the road for far too long.
President Joe Biden issued an extension on April 6 on the pause of federal student loan payments to Aug. 31, just weeks before payments were scheduled to resume on May 1. This is now the fourth extension from the Biden Administration on the pause.
The amount of student debt Americans owe has almost tripled since 2006 and currently stands at about $1.75 trillion stemming from 46 million student loan borrowers. Student loan payments were initially put on hold under the Trump Administration as a COVID-19 relief effort that was followed up by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that kept the payments postponed until Sept. 30, 2020.
Since then, there have been seven extensions on student loan payments spanning both Trump’s and Biden’s terms.
Leading up to the 2020 election, Biden promised to make changes to alleviate the student debt crisis at a town hall in Miami.
“I’m going to eliminate your student debt if you come from a family [making less] than $125,000 and went to a public university,” Biden said. “I’m going to make sure everyone gets $10,000 knocked off of their student debt.”
While Americans have not been required to make any student loan payments during Biden’s presidency, his promises of permanent student loan forgiveness have come up empty so far.
In a statement announcing the recent extension, Biden said,“ If loan payments were to resume on schedule in May, analysis of recent data from the Federal Reserve suggest that millions of student loan borrowers would face significant economic hardship.”
While this is true, this is the same issue that has caused all the previous extensions to occur. This significant economic hardship is unlikely to go away by Aug. 31, just like it was unlikely to go away by May 1.
Whether it was intentional or not, these continuous extensions of student loan payments have effectively created a two-year simulation of what it would be like for Biden to outright cancel student debt.
These two years, in conjunction with expectations built off of Biden’s campaign promises have made it unviable for him to simply allow the pause on student loan payments to end as scheduled.
Those who do not support student debt cancellation in any capacity argue that it would result in taxpayer money being spent on handouts for upper-class Americans who took out expensive loans to go to expensive schools. However, 40% of Americans with student debt did not finish college. That is a sizable amount of student loan borrowers that are stuck in the worst of both worlds: they have the debt without any of the career advantages of having a degree. These are working-class Americans that would greatly benefit from student loan forgiveness.
Student loan debt in America disproportionately affects Black students, which contributes significantly to the racial wealth gap. As per the Education Data Initiative, Black college graduates owe an average of $25,000 more in student loan debt than white college graduates. This increased amount of student debt may be a contributing factor in lower homeownership rates among Black graduates.
According to the Brookings Institute, “Regardless of the incomes they make after graduation, Black households carry more student debt, which pushes down their creditworthiness. Unsurprisingly, then, Black people with a college degree have lower homeownership rates than white high school dropouts.”
In addition to the relief that student loan forgiveness would provide to loan borrowers, specifically Black loan borrowers, another contributing factor to the pressure on Biden to implement permanent student loan forgiveness is that the Department of Education is not adequately equipped to restart debt collection. Two of its largest contractors who collected student loan debts, Navient and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), quit during the pause on student loan payments. This has left millions of borrower accounts needing to be transferred by the Department of Education to other loan servicers.
Biden cannot extend this moratorium all throughout his presidential term, and eventually will have to make a decision on what to do about the student debt crisis. Following through on his campaign promise to wipe $10,000 off of everyone’s student debt, if not canceling student debt outright, would provide instrumental relief to over 46 million Americans.
