EDITORIAL: Choose your own education adventure

Social media has been abuzz recently with college acceptance and rejection reveals. Videos have been shared of students with tears streaming down students faces as they disclose in real time what the words printed inside that letter declares about their future. Did they get into their dream school? Or will they be devastated because their one plan didn’t go the way they thought it would?
Four-year colleges are a business at the end of a day. The esteem of the name triggers the need to be accepted into the so-called club. The gleam of the image associated with that name shines bright, blinding students from other possible next steps in education. The people who buy into that image looking down on students who choose less-taken paths that will get them to the same answer: what will I be when I grow up?
Options like community college, trade school and apprenticeship will prepare students for the next step with hands-on experience and less pressure to be able to take classes they are interested in and not just required classes to find the best fit.
Over 40% of high schoolers polled about other schooling options answered that they seriously considered a skilled trade school, but only 16% actually went. Career technical education students with a mixed education are more likely to stay in school and have higher grade point averages.
Community colleges are on par with bigger schools. They have champion sports teams and clubs. The resources, community and academics are personalized to each student. They also have people who inspire great change.
The four-year college experience has its advertising done for them. Movies and TV shows capitalize on the American experience of what high schoolers are supposed to do after college. College fairs are packed with the fancy named schools giving out their free swag and their expensive merchandise and education for sale. It is assumed that this is the correct path and all others are alternatives.
There is no wrong answer when considering your next step education plan. Even changing your mind and going back and trying again is a valid choice. A secret of adulthood is that you have many different chapters in your life and no one option will take you to one destination. Pro tip: find someone with a similar career that interests you and ask them how they got there and use that as inspiration. The world is a colorful place with many different chapters to consider like a choose your own adventure book.
The Coast Report Editorial Board encourages students to look beyond the viral videos of these college acceptance and rejection emotional outbursts. This is the golden opportunity to be their own person and find their own paths to success.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
