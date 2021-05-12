OPINION: The Armenian Massacres, not genocide

The Armenian community under the rule of the once-great, yet sickened Ottoman Empire suffered greatly during The Great War, otherwise known as World War I.
Many activists around the world seemingly won the so-called ‘Armenian Genocide’ debate when President Biden announced on April 24– the 106th anniversary of the Armenian massacres – that, "Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring."
When people think of the so-called “Armenian Genocide,” they often think of the 1.5 million Armenians who were killed between 1915 and 1917, and the infamous death march from the Ottoman city of Erzurum to Deir ez-Zour in the Syrian desert. But the story ends there. Respectfully, very few people actually know what happened, and what the context was in the killing of millions.
Don’t get me wrong. I am not justifying what happened to the Ottoman-Armenian population during World War I. All I am saying is that when one finds out the context of the massacres, such as who was involved and who ordered what, they will realize that the Ottoman Empire itself did not try to ethnically cleanse its own Armenian citizens. The event should be called the Armenian Massacres of 1915, not the Armenian Genocide.
In order to understand the context, it is necessary to understand the Ottoman state of mind a few years prior to 1915.
In 1908, the Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II was forced to adopt an Ottoman Constitution that he originally accepted in 1876, but a disastrous war against the Russians convinced him that the Ottoman Constitution and parliamentary system was of no benefit to maintaining what was left of the now-weakened Ottoman Empire and what remained of its sovereignty.
Thus, from 1878 onward, he established an autocratic form of government in which he was in charge of all aspects of the Ottoman government. An organization backed by France, Russia, and Great Britain, The Young Turks wished to restore the Ottoman Constitution of 1876 and successfully instigated a coup beginning in Ottoman-controlled Macedonia in 1908. Sultan Abdul Hamid II was to remain head of the Ottoman government, but only symbolically, while ministers and members of parliament dictated how the government should run, promising minorities in the empire, such as the Armenians, greater representation and political autonomy in government.
But it did not go as smoothly as anticipated. The Young Turks were more focused on centralized Turkish control, which sparked outrage among minority groups. It must be understood that under Abdul Hamid II’s rule, although it was autocratic, people did not have to speak Turkish nor learn Turkish nor adopt Turkish customs, allowing all religious and ethnic groups to, for the most part, govern themselves under Ottoman watch. An example of this is when under Abdul Hamid II, the Armenian community elected its own high priest of the Armenian-Orthodox Church, something that Ottoman sultans were already doing for centuries.
Another example is amongst the Arabs and Kurds. Both established themselves as tribal entities with their own set of cultural rules. Those who were Muslim were subjected to Islamic Ottoman law, but the tribes ruled themselves within the Ottoman borders. The rest, such as Christians, Jewish Arabs and Kurds, as well as European ethnic groups, were self-ruling and elected their own religious representation in the Ottoman government. This brought forth a free-flowing stream of non-Turkish, Muslim and non-Muslim Ottoman intellectuals such as Milli Ibrahim Pasha, Ahmed Shawki, Francis Marrash, and many others.
Although this phenomena in Ottoman history was normal, with its pluralistic mosaic of cultural, ethnic, and religious autonomy, whenever a group of Ottomans rebelled, they were always brutally crushed, and the Hamidiye Massacre is an example of that.
In 1909, conservative elements of the Ottoman armed forces wished to re-establish Hamid’s autocratic rule after the Young Turks failed to fulfill their promises to minorities by stripping their autonomy. The counter-coup failed, Hamid II was blamed for it, exiled to Ottoman Thessaloniki in modern-day Greece, and replaced by his brother, Sultan Mehmed V Resad.
Resad’s reign was marked by territorial losses and disastrous wars for the Ottomans. In 1911, the Kingdom of Italy took Ottoman Tripolitania, modern-day Libya, and in 1912, the Balkan states such as Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria and Greece formed an alliance and took what was left of the remaining Ottoman territories in Europe. Unfortunately, Resad was only a symbolic puppet of the Young Turks, having no control of the armed forces during those wars.
Actions by the Young Turks could not be objected to by the Ottoman Sultan himself. There were numerous events which the Young Turks kept secret or carried out without the Sultan’s approval, such as declaring war against the Italians in 1911, violating an armistice with Bulgaria in 1913, joining World War I in 1914, and most infamously, massacring Armenians between 1915-1917.
After the disastrous battle of Sarikamish against the Russians in World War I, the Armenians were blamed for the defeat because some of them rebelled and fought for the Russians. The Young Turks then used this as an excuse to order Ottoman soldiers to kill Armenians. In response, extremist Armenian revolutionary groups rose up and massacred many Turkish and Kurdish villages in eastern Anatolia and northeastern Mesopotamia, something most Armenian genocide activists rarely mention.
Talaat Pasha, infamous for ordering the Armeninan death march through the Syrian desert, did so without the authority of the Ottoman Sultan nor the newly created Ottoman Parliament of 1908.
Some people would like to compare this event to the infamous Trail of Tears under President Andrew Jackson, but it is simply not comparable. Unlike the Armenian Massacres (I will not use the word “genocide” to describe it), the Trail of Tears was approved by President Andrew Jackson. The head of state of the United States of America approved the death march of Native Americans. Not only that, but the Native Americans did not rebel nor massacre Americans in retaliation.
The reason I advocate for calling the infamous and unfortunate phenomena a massacre and not a genocide is simple and straightforward. Armenian revolutionaries were massacring Turks and Kurds in retaliation, and any mistreatment of Ottoman Armenians was neither approved by the Ottoman Sultan nor the Ottoman Parliament.
So why blame Turkey, the successor state of the Ottoman Empire, for something it did not approve of? It must also be understood that Talaat Pasha and other members of the Young Turks associated with the events of 1915 were held accountable for their actions once World War I was over. The Ottoman Grand Vizier, Damat Ferid Pasha, publicly condemned the massacres and death march, and a criminal court sentenced 18 people involved to death.
It’s appalling that most people do not know this. People only think of the Turkish atrocities committed without any context surrounding the events, most notably the acts of Turkish ethnic cleansing orchestrated by the Armenians themselves.
I am in no way justifying the death of Armenians at the hand of Turks, but Turkey as a whole should not be blamed for something that as a whole, it did not commit.
With all due respect, President Biden must first officially recognize the centuries of Native American massacres as “genocide” and look internally into the bloody history of the United States before looking outward and blaming a whole nation for something it, as a whole, did not support nor commit.
