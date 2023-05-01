EDITORIAL: Hey OCC, please call us back

In a scene from the classic comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” the teacher repeatedly calls out “Bueller? Bueller?” while taking roll when the aforementioned student is not in class. The oft-quoted line has become a substitute for asking “is anyone out there? Is anyone paying attention?” Recently at Coast Report, we have been feeling like that teacher when we are making interview requests. We put a call out there and get radio silence.
If people don’t respond to us, we can’t do our job. Without interviews, there are no articles.
Speaking to experts allows us to do better fact-based reporting. Speaking to students allows us to more thoroughly understand how the campus is being affected by the issues and events we cover. Speaking to the administration allows for greater transparency in how the college operates.
At Coast Report, we strive to cover the campus as completely as possible. In the newsroom, we often refer to Orange Coast College as a “small city” and we take our job as the paper of record for that community very seriously and getting responses from sources is integral to that process.
We understand that many people on campus are extremely busy. They have their own classes and jobs to worry about. A fact of modern existence is that a lot of people have a constantly overflowing inbox and a never-ending to-do list, but for a community like OCC to function at an optimal level, its members must be informed. Journalism allows that to happen, but the flow of information must be a two-way street. We cannot report to the readers who view our newspaper approximately 25,000 times per month if we are ignored.
In recent years there has been a significant decline in the number of Americans who trust the news media, so it is understandable that there are greater numbers of people who are reluctant to speak to us. But we are not a global media conglomerate attempting to earn billions in advertising revenue- we are less than 20 students seeking the truth.
Our goal is to tell the stories of OCC, but as of late, that hasn’t been able to happen as much because of the lack of communication from sources. If people aren’t going to talk to us, then they’re not going to get their narratives told. We believe that members of the campus community should have their voices heard, but when they go silent, that stops happening.
The Editorial Board calls on the students, faculty and staff of OCC to help us provide a vital service to the school by responding to interview requests. We want to inform our readers about the rich tapestry of experiences that is OCC, but we need your help. Please assist us in telling your stories because if we can’t, who will?
We can be contacted at coastreport@gmail.com or via Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook, or by using our website forms.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
