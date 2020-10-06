Throughout the first several weeks of the virtual fall semester at Orange Coast College, the question of what will happen for spring lingered, and as of Oct. 2, that question was answered. Orange Coast College will be online for the spring.
If you look at America’s numbers, there are over 7.1 million confirmed cases, and in California alone, it surpasses a whopping 822,000. In fact, our very own President of the United States, who admitted to deliberately downplaying the virus, tested positive early Friday morning.
Seeing how COVID-19 has played out for the past nine months, it is evident that as a country, we all need to continue to stop the spread in order to get back to normal. Therefore, Coast Report unanimously agrees with the district-wide decision that Orange Coast College and its fellow district schools remain virtual and not fully reopen for the spring.
Schools opening and closing again is a waste of everyone's time, money, and motivation. Online learning, although proven to have a few downsides, is the best option for the circumstances. Returning to campus is what everyone wants, but there won’t be classes to be taught if we open too soon and risk the health of our students, faculty and staff.
Colleges including the vast UC and Cal State system had already announced they were planning to start the spring with online classes. The state’s rules prohibit indoor lectures for campuses located within 38 counties on the COVID-19 monitoring list.
Some of the few schools that have opened fully in the country – University of Notre Dame, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, University of Washington – were forced to go back online due to outbreaks caused by parties and large gatherings earlier in the semester.
The rest of fall semester will continue to bring challenges, as well as the anticipation of spring. The goal is to learn and keep going. If you can get through college during a pandemic, you can get through just about anything.
