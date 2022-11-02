EDITORIAL: If you don’t vote, it’s a no vote

As citizens of the United States, we are privileged. We get to have a say in how things work in our country. We get to choose what laws and leaders define our future. We get to hold the people in power accountable for representing our wants and needs, upholding the promises they made to us, and the behavior they exhibit while representing us.
The easiest way to do this? Vote.
Not enough people are taking advantage of this right and it is past due time that the students of Orange Coast College change that.
”Elections have consequences. If you don't vote, you don't have a seat at the table,” Representative of District 9 of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Dr. Toni Marengo said. “And if you want rights for yourself, rights for your partner, rights for your children, then you should vote. Because if you don't vote, it's a no vote.”
In fact, 17-25 year olds could have a substantial voice in the voting process as they make up more than 13% of Orange County registered voters.
“I think sometimes it's because young people feel like it doesn't matter,” Marengo said. “Like ‘my vote doesn't count,’ or maybe nothing on the ballot is pertinent to them? Like an imposter syndrome sort of thing. ‘I don't know anything about these issues, why am I voting?’”
College students are a powerful age group that has the potential to shape what the world could look like. We need to step up to the table and fight for our future using our vote as the weapon of choice. We do not have to settle for what has been and the idea that”‘that’s the way we have always done it, so that’s the way we must continue to do it.” Rising together, this demographic has the very real potential to enact change and demand better for the future.
As students of OCC, we should take the next step to evolve our tools: research and leadership skills, critical thinking, questioning our professors on the why and how, seeking out and vetting sources to find the answers. The most powerful tool someone can ever possess is knowledge and OCC students must educate themselves on the voting process.
When it is time to vote it is important to question; question sources, candidates, and anybody telling us blindly the way to vote. In 2022, we are blessed and cursed with the amount of knowledge at our fingertips, but if we scratch past the surface to dig a little deeper and ask questions, we can use that information to our advantage.
Many times people raise their voices when policies and policy makers do something they don’t like but when asked about voting, they say that their vote doesn’t matter or they aren’t into politics. If change is to be made, we need more people to be engaged with the political process.
We can’t complain about the problem if we are not part of the solution.
“There's a nationwide outcry. Did everybody vote? If all of the people that are coming out now angry and upset, voted? Would we be in the place that we are today?” Marengo said.
Don’t know where to begin? Utilize trusted sources to help you break down the information about propositions and candidates. Make a list of your values and what matters to you. Have conversations with your peers and people you respect - but remember to ask them for their sources.
People who say that their vote doesn’t matter are speaking about the numbers that are showing up to the polls, not looking at the potential of the numbers who haven’t shown up. They have to show up for their vote to be counted or their voice is silenced by inactivity.
People who say that politics don’t interest or affect them are misguided. Politics affects our daily life from bigger things like health care and basic human rights to smaller things like grocery and gas prices.
We can either be silent and get stuck with incompetent leaders or we can make changes by calling out and changing our leaders who fail us. The politicians are the ones making the policies but their cue should be coming from us. Hiding from politics doesn’t make the problems go away but standing up and speaking out can.
Computer sciences major Erick Zeferino registered and voted early this year. Zeferino and his friends discuss the political ideologies of the candidates and look at the issues from their local ballots such as economic issues, support of families in low income areas and small businesses suffering from instability.
“I think it's important to show up to those types of things. Voting is one of those kinds of silent changes that we don't really recognize,” Zeferino said. “A lot of people kind of act on the repercussions of choices made by political leaders or political figures instead of starting at the root and voting them in. So instead of just the reaction, you need the action which is to vote.”
Aviation Tech Student, Saul Gonzalez is eligible to vote but hasn’t yet registered because his family isn’t. Gonzalez is concerned about racism and police brutality but isn’t into politics because of how hard it is to keep up with “the back and forth of the Republicans and Democrats.” He has an aunt who tries to convince him to get more involved and he thinks about it sometimes.
“I'm actually a dad. I have two daughters, a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old and yeah what we do now does affect the future,” Gonzalez said. “In my household, we just never voted or never really cared. We just went with the flow you know. My vote doesn't matter. My vote doesn't count. That's how I think of it but when it comes down to it, it really does count.”
Nov. 8 is election day. In California, if you are not registered, there is still time to register and vote. If you are already registered, don’t forget to mail in your ballot postmarked before the deadline, find the closest drop off ballot location or find your local polling place in person voting.
Underrepresented groups such as low income people, women, people of color and LGBTQIA+ people have the most to lose by not voting..
This is the voice of the future. It is time to rise up and vote like our lives depend on it.
Look around your community and listen to what concerns your neighbors. Talk to your family and see what affects them. Think about the future generations and how you want to leave the world for them. If not for yourself, use your vote for them.
“At every level you’ve got to think about who is this person and what decisions do they get to make? Marengo said. “And local elections? It starts there. It's very powerful.”
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial.
