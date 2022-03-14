EDITORIAL: Coast Report joins CCCD, world condemning Russia for actions in Ukraine

Tanks are rolling down residential streets, and displaced refugees are on trains looking solemnly out fogged windows at their home, not knowing when or if they will return. Missiles whistle through the wind, while fighter jets soar in the sky above and buildings stand turned to rubble. It looks like a scene out of a World War II flashback, but this is the reality the Ukrainian people live in today following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.
In light of the unjustifiable and horrific invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army, the Coast Report Editorial Board stands in strong support of the Coast Community College District’s Board of Trustees to freeze a contract to recruit international students with a Russian agency.
According to updates from Reuters, as of March 11, there have been at least 13,000 and 1,800 injuries with at least 2.5 million people displaced. At least 1,700 buildings have been destroyed, amounting to $119 billion in property damage. There’s no reason to maintain any connection with the country responsible for this.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spun narratives in Russian media that the invasion is to get rid of Nazis in Ukraine, but this story harbors a more sinister reason behind the invasion – rebuilding the Soviet Union to its past glory, one hundred years after the former world power’s inception. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vehemently denied the existence of Nazis in the Ukrianian government, himself being a Jewish man whose grandfather fought nazis in WWII and lost family members in the Holocaust.
The editorial board understands that the Russian people are not responsible for this war. More than 5,000 Russian citizens were arrested on March 5 alone protesting the war in Ukraine. Thousands more have been imprisoned for speaking out against their country’s horrendous actions in Ukraine since the invasion began. We understand the concern of people like CCCD Student Trustee Roy Sahachaisere, who voted against the motion to freeze the contract. “Why should we deny a student that wants to go into our school system now just because of the unfortunate circumstances of what’s going on now,” Sahachaisere said during the March 2 Board of Trustees meeting where the motion passed 4-1.
However, the CCCD is not barring Russian students from enrolling in classes, just pausing a contract with this particular agency. Unless the CCCD can be absolutely certain that any money paid to that agency is not connected to the Kremlin in any way, it’s unconscionable to maintain any financial relationships with a Russian agency. Even if it’s only $1,300 per student, and this particular agency hasn’t brought any students to Orange Coast College, it’s taking a stand against Russia’s actions that matters.
We applaud the CCCD in joining the world in sending the Russian government the message that war is not okay. The age of imperialism has passed and their actions against Ukraine will not be accepted. The CCCD made the right decision to unite with numerous other countries and companies alike in isolating Russia on the world stage.
We must do it, for the sovereign people of Ukraine. We must do it for the Ukrainian soldiers who have fought bravely for their country, and for the soldiers who spoke the final words “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself,” sparking a rallying cry for their proud nation. We must do it for Zelensky, who has stayed in the capital of Ukraine to take up arms against Russia and told U.S. officials “I need ammunition, not a ride” when offered an evacuation.
The Coast Report Editorial Board joins the CCCD and world in condemning Russia for their actions, and wishing swift victory for the people in Ukraine.
Slava Ukraini.
