EDITORIAL: CCCD’s sweeping motion to end all COVID mandates was premature

The Coast Community College District passed a motion on April 20 to suspend all COVID-19 mitigation strategy mandates June 1.
The Coast Report Editorial Board opposes the district’s sweeping measure, citing concerns such as overexposure to COVID-19 and a self-imposed pressure by the Board of Trustees to repeal mandates for improved enrollment.
Even if testing, vaccine tracking and masking were to be reimplemented “overnight” like the CCCD Chancellor John Weispfenning said is possible, who is to guarantee that the district’s three campuses would react in a timely and effective manner?
Our reporting on the enforcement of the Cleared4 system at Orange Coast College suggests that even during the mandate, students would slip through the cracks without receiving a vaccine or testing, while masks seemed to be enforced on more of a teacher-by-teacher basis.
There is no established threshold for what warrants COVID-19 mitigation mandates, thus running the risk of the CCCD reimplementing a mandate far too late into an outbreak. Not to mention, if the district is not conducting its own testing, it will have to make enforcement decisions based on the county or city test numbers. The district has a self-reported testing system in place, but that is something completely reliant on the persistence of students and staff to follow through when appropriate.
On April 20, Weispfenning also shared his “calculation, [that] approximately 30% of our students [would] attend a different set of community colleges, where vaccinations are not required” if the district dropped testing but kept a vaccine mandate.
We believe that the Board of Trustees used self-induced pressures to suspend all three COVID-19 mandates at once, driven by speculation that enrollment would drop if no adjustment was made.
As far as the mask mandate, coverings should be optional at this point in the pandemic. In accordance with the California Department of Public Health’s guidelines, most educational institutions have already dropped their mask mandate. The CCCD has gone against the grain in upholding the masking rules until June 1.
Weispfenning even mentioned at the last board meeting: “Masks are now understood to protect primarily those who wear them. Further as conflicting requirements for masks on promulgated mask wearing is less uniform, and enforcement of masking becomes more difficult. Moving the district from a mask mandate to strongly recommending individuals wear masks indoors would allow the district to transition smoothly to the endemic stage of the COVID-19 virus.”
While masks could still be worn by those cautious of the virus after the mandates are dropped, there is not that type of choice with testing.
The board used the fact that its CARES Act funding expired, leaving the district to pay for each test kit for individuals without health insurance. According to the district’s data on how many students and employees were receiving testing without insurance, the CCCD was paying as much as $53,280 a week for test kits in late March.
At the April 20 Board of Trustees meeting, it was announced that the number of individuals receiving testing kits from the district without insurance was just 84, or as much as $7,560 a week in testing materials.
At this manageable cost, it would be in the best interest in student and faculty health to have COVID-19 testing available on campus.
If the district were to ease out its mitigation strategy mandates one by one, starting with masking, the Board of Trustees would be able to monitor how the absence of one affects the other.
On June 1, the CCCD is going to go maskless, and blind to how that will impact the movement of COVID-19 at OCC, Golden West and Coastline College.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
For this editorial, the board vote on the issue resulted in a 4-2 majority of the board voting “no” to the question "Do you agree with the CCCD’s decision to relax all COVID-19 mandates in one sweeping motion?" Coast Report publishes voting results to promote transparency.
