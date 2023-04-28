EDITORIAL: Keep the Brown Act safe in our community colleges

A new assembly bill proposed in California could erode a number of the protections established by the Brown Act, an important bill that requires meetings of local government to be kept open to the public, for Community Colleges.
The Brown Act was passed in 1953 and requires all meetings of “local agencies” to be publicly available as well as have a set agenda posted in advance.
The Brown Act also prohibits meeting “behind closed doors” and is crucial to journalists because it allows us to be able to access information more easily .
AB 1275 would make it so student-run community college organizations like Associated Students of Orange Coast College could meet online behind closed doors and without posting a publicly accessible agenda beforehand.
Orange Coast College and other community colleges operate as small-scale cities with governments and operating civic services. Similar to local city legislators, our student government has control of how the school operates. What do they have to hide?
There shouldn't be any reason for any form of government to meet behind outside of public view particularly our student government. A democracy can’t function with legislators withholding public records or holding meetings outside the public sphere.
On April 18, AB 1275 was unanimously passed 9-0 for re-referral to local government making action all the more crucial.
Open meetings are crucial to journalists. Without public meetings, we would not be able to properly and accurately report on issues discussed. Our job is to relay information to the reader and without public sessions we would not be able to do so.
Students who support democracy and community college journalism can help by taking to social media and contesting the bill. Spreading awareness is crucial. You can also go to Coast Report and see about submitting a guest op-ed on the topic.
Attend the hearings and voice your distaste for the bill. Email local politicians. We need to do whatever it takes to keep public sessions safe.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
