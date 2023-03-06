EDITORIAL: Training OCC employees to safely administer NARCAN could save lives

Opioids are an increasingly prevalent issue in Orange County because of fentanyl. Since the problem has already manifested at Orange Coast College, OCC Campus Safety and the Student Health Center carry NARCAN, a nasal spray that combats the impact of opioid overdose.
OCC Campus Safety officers used NARCAN to save a man from overdosing on campus on Jan. 27.
When Public Safety Technical Officer Tim Winer received a call from a maintenance worker informing him of the man on campus, he called the Costa Mesa Police Department and administered NARCAN on him.
“[Campus Safety Officer Joe Garcia] grabs the bag out of his patrol vehicle, comes over, takes the NARCAN out of the box and hands it to me,” Winer said. “I squirted it in the nostril of this male victim.”
Fortunately, they were able to find and administer NARCAN on him before it was too late to stop his overdose. The man was sent to the hospital where he stayed for a few hours before he was released.
However, if someone had found him later or officers were not able to reach him in time, the situation could have been even more dire.
If OCC educated and trained its employees to safely administer NARCAN in case of an emergency, it would ensure that an overdosing person anywhere on campus could have someone nearby to be able to assist them quickly.
This concept is very much attainable, and already being implemented at other schools. For example, Cypress College, just 15 miles from OCC, is offering free NARCAN training for anyone who chooses to attend. Participants receive a card stating they are trained to administer the spray and legally allowed to carry it. After completion, the individual receives a NARCAN kit.
Though Cypress’ training is not specifically directed towards employees, it does encourage more people to learn how to use NARCAN, which leaves more people able to save an overdosing person if necessary.
In 2021, two students died of overdoses in OCC’s student housing complex, The Harbour. If more employees are trained and given resources to administer NARCAN it could reduce the chances of it occurring again.
Requiring this kind of training for all employees on a campus is unrealistic and would not be fair to those uncomfortable with that kind of responsibility. However, having at least one designated person in every building who is capable of and has the resources to administer NARCAN would make campus significantly safer.
Director of Mental Health Services Larry Valentine suggested working with harm reduction organizations to support those struggling with addiction on campus, rather than ignoring these issues.
“It doesn't get better by not acknowledging the reality of what's going on. So I think that, for me, is the next step,” Valentine said.
A campus mindset focused on harm reduction could help students feel more supported on campus even if they may not be able to ask for help when necessary.
Using a harm reduction approach is helpful for prevention, and having employees trained to use NARCAN in case of an emergency would create far more opportunities to save someone from overdosing regardless of where they are on campus.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
For this editorial, the board vote on the issue resulted in a 8-0 majority of the board voting “yes” to the question "Should OCC educate and train its employees to safely administer Narcan?" Coast Report publishes voting results to promote transparency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.