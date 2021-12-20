EDITORIAL: California should not amend its felony theft parameters

Reports of robbery across California have spurred discussion about the state’s policy in regards to theft, especially the $950 line that divides petty theft from a felony.
Many blame this figure for crimes seen in the daily news cycle, but analysis of California’s theft trends tells another story.
Proposition 47, passed in 2014, increased the total threshold amount for misdemeanors from $450 to $950, and increased the number of disqualifying prior convictions from one to three or more.
According to the California Department of Justice and Department of Finance, San Francisco — one of the alleged hotbeds of shoplifting — has seen a near 30% decrease in shoplifting reports since 2015.
A narrative is being pushed that because the threshold to punish a thief with a felony charge is as high as $950, criminals are capitalizing on a flawed justice system. What most critics fail to account for, however, are the surrounding factors around theft itself, like the police’s questionable effort in solving crime.
In a review of 50 years worth of national crime data, The Chicago Reporter found that police only make an arrest on 11% of serious crime in America, meaning that even if more criminals were subject to a felony, it is not likely that local law enforcement will detain any suspects.
It should not be the California state legislature’s priority to amend a less-than-a-decade old proposition, especially if there is no damaging evidence against the $950 felony theft clause, and no proof that it would even make a difference in the tactics of the organized crime rings seen around the state.
For the best interest of California, resources need to be allocated towards efforts that will keep people out of jail, not continue to overcrowd them. According to the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC), California prisons held 33% more inmates than what state facilities were designed to hold in 2020. The state needs to avoid taking a surface-level approach.
Finally, felony convictions can have a serious impact on an individual’s ability to change their life for the better. In addition to serving jail time, felonies stain individuals with a permanent criminal record, something that can influence a person’s ability to secure employment, be granted a loan or even find housing.
California should be fostering an environment that prevents theft and rehabilitates criminals, not throwing them in prison for decades at a time for stealing store goods.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
For this editorial, the initial board vote on the issue resulted in a tie. Per policy, there was additional discussion following the first vote and on the second vote, a 4-2 majority of the board voted “no” to the question "Should the California law for a theft felony be lowered from $950?" Coast Report publishes voting results to promote transparency.
